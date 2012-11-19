BRIEF-Investors Cloud to buy Japan-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says it to acquire a Japan-based firm that engaged in system design, sale of solar power related products and hostel business
Maybank Kim Eng said it expects office rents in Singapore to slide by 10 percent in 2013, after falling 12-15 percent over the past four quarters, as demand in the near term is set to remain weak.
Marina One and DUO, two mixed use developments that will come onstream five years down the road, are seen adding nearly 2.5 million square feet of prime Grade A office space, Maybank said.
"However, office players are in for a tough time as they face stiff competition from other Grade A developments completing from now till 2017, which may exert more downward pressure on rents in the near term," Maybank said.
The broker added that the Singapore economy experienced a contraction in the third quarter from the previous quarter, and the government is guiding for subdued growth of 1-3 percent next year.
Maybank maintained its 'hold' rating on Keppel REIT and Singapore Land Ltd. It has a 'sell' call on CapitaCommercial Trust.
1048 (0248 GMT)
* Says it to acquire a Japan-based firm that engaged in system design, sale of solar power related products and hostel business
* Board commencing sale process and considering options to build capital
Feb 13 Nippon Commercial Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to sell a land in Chiba * Says the selling price is not disclosed Source text in Japanese:http://rrd.me/bygSP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)