Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
Maybank Kim Eng said robust activities in rig-building would filter down the value chain and it is time to start looking at the smaller offshore support services companies, many of which are trading at single-digit price-earnings ratios.
Maybank's top pick is Ezion Holdings Ltd due to the company's expected earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 36 percent over the next three years.
In the offshore construction space, Ezra Holdings Ltd and Swiber Holdings Ltd have accumulated strong order books, Maybank said.
The broker also highlighted module fabricators like Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd and Technics Oil and Gas Ltd, as well as offshore support vessel builders and charterers who may be potential beneficiaries.
1132 (0332 GMT) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.