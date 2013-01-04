UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on massage chair maker OSIM International Ltd to S$2.14 from S$1.87 and maintained 'buy', citing China's recovering economy, innovative products and attractive valuation versus its peers.
OSIM shares were down 0.3 percent at S$1.78 on Friday. The stock surged 50 percent last year, beating the 32 percent gain in the FT ST Midcap Index.
"We believe that OSIM International would be a key beneficiary of a recovery in the economic conditions in China, which is its largest market," OCBC said.
OSIM plans to launch two new massage chair models and has embarked on a nationwide advertising campaign in China, OCBC said, adding that these initiatives, coupled with a focus on improving productivity, will help drive sales and profitability in 2013 fiscal year.
1012 (0212 GMT)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources