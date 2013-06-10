An uptrend in rig order cycle will help Singapore's rig builders
shrug off competition from peers in China and South Korea, and
boost their share prices, said Maybank Kim Eng in a research
note.
Yeak Chee Keong, a Maybank analyst, preferred Sembcorp
Marine Ltd, which underperformed cross-town rival
Keppel Corp Ltd but boasts a better earnings growth
profile.
"Rig ordering cycle is still on an uptrend," Yeak wrote,
"The surprise upside in jackup orders in the first half of the
year would only serve to boost the impending cycle."
He expects two Singapore yards to secure total orders of
S$11 billion ($8.83 billion) in fiscal year 2013, up from S$8
billion last year, excluding those related to Petroleo
Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).
Competition from Chinese yards, which offer price discounts
and attractive financing terms, is unlikely to pose a serious
threat to the Singapore yards for the time being as most top
drilling companies remain sceptical on whether the Chinese can
deliver quality products on time, he added.
Keppel shares were trading at S$10.56, and have fallen 1.5
percent year to date, while Sembcorp Marine have fallen 7
percent so far this year, against a 1.4 percent rise in
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index.
Yeak trimmed the target price on Keppel to S$12.50 from
S$12.85, but kept the target price for Sembcorp Marine unchanged
at S$5.40.