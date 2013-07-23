Shares in SIA Engineering Co. Ltd fell as much as 4.3 percent to the lowest in one month after a 19.5 percent drop in the company's first-quarter operating profit sparked worries of earnings downgrades.

The company, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd , also reported a 3.7 percent decline in April-June revenue.

Brokerage UOBKayHian said given that the market expected a 5.4 percent rise in SIA Engineering's 2014 net profit, it now expects the market to cut earnings forecasts. It downgraded its rating to "sell" from "hold."

Shares in SIA Engineering fell 3.5 percent to S$4.98, with 366,000 shares traded versus average full-day volume of 228,000 shares traded over the past five days. The stock was the biggest loser on Tuesday in a market up 0.3 percent, after rising about 17 percent this year as of Monday's close.

UOBKayHian, which attributed the stock's gains this year to the market's appetite for cash-rich yield stocks said: "We believe the outperformance will not continue given the weak revenue and declining operating margins."