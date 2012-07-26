Singapore shares marched higher by midday on growing hopes of further stimulus measures from the U.S., and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) outperformed the broader market after it swung to a quarterly profit.

By 0507 GMT, the benchmark Straits Times Index was 1 percent higher at 3,022.00 points. IHH Healthcare shares extended gains following its market debut on Wednesday, rising 3.7 percent to S$1.27.

SIA shares rose 2.4 percent to S$10.95, but casino operator Genting Singapore bucked the trend and fell 3 percent to S$1.245 in heavy trading.

Genting shares dropped after its rival Las Vegas Sands , which owns Singapore's other casino Marina Bay Sands (MBS), reported poor second-quarter earnings.

Morgan Stanley said MBS' VIP volume in April-June fell 10 percent from the previous three months, with slow mass market growth, and expects Genting's volumes to remain flat.

DBS Vickers cut its target price on shares of palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd to S$3.90 from S$4.25 and kept its hold rating, citing slower margin recovery for oilseeds and grains.

By 0419 GMT, Wilmar shares were 2.3 percent lower at S$3.47 and have fallen about 30 percent so far this year, compared to the Straits Times Index's 13.7 percent rise.

DBS lowered its earnings estimates for Wilmar in 2012-2014 by 4-8 percent and also expects margins for its consumer business to compress for the next two years due to stronger feedstock costs.

Wilmar's second-quarter earnings should recover by 36-56 percent to $280-320 million compared to the previous three months, DBS said, but contributions from consumer and sugar businesses are expected to be softer due to seasonally lower volumes.

"While the second half should see Wilmar benefiting from a 50 percent increase in Indonesian refining capacity and a seasonal uplift in crude palm oil output, we remain cautious on the counter given the intense competition in China oilseed crushing business and thin refining spreads in Malaysia and the EU," said DBS.

Shares of Singapore Airlines Ltd rose as much as 2.7 percent after the carrier swung to an overall quarterly profit from a loss in the preceding three months, but analysts said the outlook for the airline was still challenging.

SIA shares were one of the top percentage gainers on the Straits Times Index, which was up 0.57 percent.

In the fiscal first quarter ended June, SIA earned S$78 million, up 73 percent from a year earlier, thanks to higher passenger carriage. In the previous three months, the airline posted a surprise net loss of S$38.2 million due to feeble demand and high jet fuel prices.

Citigroup said the fall in passenger yields show that travellers are becoming price sensitive because of the uncertain macro environment and more choices in the market. It has a 'sell' rating and S$9.40 target price on SIA stock.

UOB Kay Hian said it expects consensus downgrades for 2013 fiscal year on lower yield assumptions and further losses in the cargo business. It has a 'sell' rating and S$9.10 target price.

J.P.Morgan said SIA's first-quarter results were better than expected, and the airline's profitability is likely to improve further in the coming quarters, helped by lower fuel prices.

It added that SIA's new pricing strategy has helped to boost revenue growth compared to the carrier's previous strategy of keeping fares high. It has an 'overweight' call and S$13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Genting Singapore GENS.SI fell as much as 2.3 percent to its lowest in nearly two years, after rival Las Vegas Sands' LVS.N second-quarter earnings miss raised concerns over the Singapore casino operator's results.

By 0222 GMT, Genting shares were 1.6 percent lower at S$1.26, with 30.2 million shares changing hands, compared to its full-day average volume of 35.2 million shares over the last five sessions.

Las Vegas Sands said its net income fell to $240.6 million, missing forecasts, as its "hold," or money won from gamblers, fell at its casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore. (Full Story)

Weak results at LVS' Singapore casino Marina Bay Sands is likely to weigh on Genting's shares, Citigroup said in a note.

Marina Bay Sands reported property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $330 million, which missed Citi's $400 million estimate.

The brokerage said it expects LVS' casino to continue gaining market share in the mass-market segment in Singapore, but sees Genting's rival casino Resorts World Sentosa capturing 51 percent of the VIP volume in the second quarter.

CIMB Research raised its target price on Cache Logistics Trust, which owns logistics assets, to S$1.19 from S$1.13 and kept its outperform rating, saying it expects the management to execute more acquisitions.

By 0157 GMT, units of Cache were flat at S$1.11, and have gained nearly 17 percent so far this year. Cache posted a 5 percent fall in its April-June distribution per unit to 1.981 Singapore cents, which was in line with CIMB's estimates.

"Its acquisition of assets in April and July was testament to management's ability to deliver acquisition-led growth," said CIMB, adding that it has assigned a lower risk premium to Cache due to resilience in its portfolio yields, backed by 100-percent occupied portfolio.

CIMB noted that Cache will continue to explore the Malaysian market to gain familiarity, and said management prefers larger assets.

ABN AMRO Private Banking has upgraded Singapore stocks to neutral from underweight, citing potentially smaller earnings estimate cuts compared to other Asian companies.

Singapore's corporate earnings will face headwinds from slowing global growth due to their exposure to overseas markets, ABN said.

However, it added that consensus growth estimates for Singapore's sales and earnings are the lowest in Asia, thus Singapore may be less vulnerable to negative earnings revisions relative to regional peers.

"The MSCI Singapore may thus experience a smaller magnitude of earnings cuts, helping it to outperform regional markets during the August-September period," said ABN in a note.

The MSCI Singapore index has gained about 14.9 percent so far this year, compared to the MSCI Asia Pacific Ex-Japan's 2 percent rise.

ABN expects loan growth to moderate in the second quarter and earnings of banks, like DBS Group, could miss expectations slightly.