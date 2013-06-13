Singapore shares fell for the third day in a row, plumbing
new 2013 lows, hit by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will roll back its stimulus amid a slowing global economy.
The Straits Times Index (STI) declined as much as
1.86 percent to 3,094.86, the lowest since Dec. 7. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1.9 percent.
Japan's Nikkei share average dived more than 5
percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 2.9
percent.
"Markets are very jittery these few weeks, believing that
once QE (quantitative easing) is taken out, markets will more
likely reflect the reality of the slow growth environment," said
Kenneth Ng, head of CIMB Research in Singapore.
"We think the floor (for the STI) is somewhere at 2,740 to
2,955. We think that the selldown will continue, so we'll start
buying only after it falls below 3,000."
Selling in the Singapore market is broad-based on Thursday,
led by Global Logistic Properties Ltd, Singapore
Technologies Engineering Ltd and Sembcorp Industries
Ltd, which fell around 3 percent each.