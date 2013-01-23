OCBC Investment Research raised its target price for Suntec
Real Estate Investment Trust, which operates
commercial properties, to S$1.94 from S$1.70 and kept its 'buy'
rating, to factor in better-than-expected fourth quarter results
and divestment gains.
As of 0320 GMT, Suntec REIT units dipped 0.9 percent at
S$1.72. They have gained 2.7 percent since the start of the
year, compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate Industrial Trust's
3.4 percent gain.
Suntec REIT posted a 5.3 percent fall in its distributable
income to S$52.4 million, mainly due to the closure of its
properties Suntec Singapore and Suntec City Mall for upgrading
work.
However, this was above OCBC's expectations, noting that
Suntec REIT's office segment continued to perform, with a 11.1
percent growth in revenue and high occupancy of 99.7 percent.
This helped to cushion a 27.6 percent decline in revenue from
its retail segment.
Suntec City's upgrading work is on track for completion and
based on the timeline, OCBC said, adding that the second quarter
may face the largest impact on its rental income.
OCBC expects Suntec REIT to pay out S$10 million in
distribution from the divestment proceeds in 2013 due to the
better-than-expected results.
CIMB upgrades SATS to outperform
CIMB Research upgraded its rating on airline services
company SATS Ltd to 'outperform' from 'neutral' and
raised its target price to S$3.32 from S$2.82, citing a rise in
air travel in Singapore.
SATS shares were up 0.7 percent at S$2.96 and have gained
2.4 percent since the start of the year, compared with the FTSE
ST Industrials Index's 3 percent rise.
CIMB expects higher air traffic volume through Singapore. In
November, Singapore's Changi Airport handled an average 920
flights per day, a record high. With the thriving air travel in
Singapore, CIMB said SATS can offer stable earnings growth and
yields of over 4 percent.
Meanwhile, CIMB said SATS' profit margins were expected to
recover, helped by easing food inflation. The brokerage expects
SATS's core net profit margin to improve 0.4 percentage points
to 9.9 percent in 2013.
