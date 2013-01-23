Singapore shares marched to a two-week high by midday, as
upbeat U.S. earnings and stronger investor confidence in Germany
helped to lift sentiment.
As of 0343 GMT, the benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.3
percent at 3228.99 points, its highest since January 11. The
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.1 percent.
Property developer Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd was
the largest gainer on the STI, rising 2 percent to $7.75, while
the taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd rose 1.9
percent to S$1.885.
International Business Machines, the world's largest
technology services company, and Google Inc reported
better-than-expected earnings and revenue respectively.
However, OCBC Investment Research said the STI is likely to
face resistance near 3,230 level, as investors await the
earnings results of blue-chip Singapore companies for more cues.
"Our sense is that the market is waiting for clearer
indicators from the bellwether stocks like banks and property
firms which should be releasing results over the next few
weeks," OCBC said.
1148 (0348 GMT)
11:33 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Suntec REIT target
price
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price for Suntec
Real Estate Investment Trust, which operates
commercial properties, to S$1.94 from S$1.70 and kept its 'buy'
rating, to factor in better-than-expected fourth quarter results
and divestment gains.
As of 0320 GMT, Suntec REIT units dipped 0.9 percent at
S$1.72. They have gained 2.7 percent since the start of the
year, compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate Industrial Trust's
3.4 percent gain.
Suntec REIT posted a 5.3 percent fall in its distributable
income to S$52.4 million, mainly due to the closure of its
properties Suntec Singapore and Suntec City Mall for upgrading
work.
However, this was above OCBC's expectations, noting that
Suntec REIT's office segment continued to perform, with a 11.1
percent growth in revenue and high occupancy of 99.7 percent.
This helped to cushion a 27.6 percent decline in revenue from
its retail segment.
Suntec City's upgrading work is on track for completion and
based on the timeline, OCBC said, adding that the second quarter
may face the largest impact on its rental income.
OCBC expects Suntec REIT to pay out S$10 million in
distribution from the divestment proceeds in 2013 due to the
better-than-expected results.
10:00 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB upgrades SATS to outperform
CIMB Research upgraded its rating on airline services
company SATS Ltd to 'outperform' from 'neutral' and
raised its target price to S$3.32 from S$2.82, citing a rise in
air travel in Singapore.
SATS shares were up 0.7 percent at S$2.96 and have gained
2.4 percent since the start of the year, compared with the FTSE
ST Industrials Index's 3 percent rise.
CIMB expects higher air traffic volume through Singapore. In
November, Singapore's Changi Airport handled an average 920
flights per day, a record high. With the thriving air travel in
Singapore, CIMB said SATS can offer stable earnings growth and
yields of over 4 percent.
Meanwhile, CIMB said SATS' profit margins were expected to
recover, helped by easing food inflation. The brokerage expects
SATS's core net profit margin to improve 0.4 percentage points
to 9.9 percent in 2013.
0947 (0147 GMT)