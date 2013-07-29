Shares in Swiber Holdings Ltd rose 4.8 percent, a strong gain unseen since the end of May, after the company announced recent contract wins and the set-up of its Islamic bond issuance.

Swiber, a Singapore-based oilfield service company, said it won contracts worth about $435 million, without giving details of these contracts.

This is Swiber's second announcement of contract wins so far this year, following a $153 million win in February.

"If you look at contract win momentum for this year, it hasn't been that strong," said an analyst who declined to be named. "This is a catch-up on that."

Swiber shares rose as much as 5.5 percent to S$0.765, the highest in over a week, before paring some gains to trade at $0.76. Four analysts tracking Swiber have a "buy" rating on the stock.

The company also said it has established a $500 million Islamic bond programme to refinance existing borrowings and fund capital expenditure and working capital.

Swiber had about $690 million, or about 81 percent of its total debt, in outstanding bonds by the end of March, Reuters data shows.

Singapore's Straits Times Index inched down 0.3 percent to 3,226.94 points, following a 0.7 percent rise in the previous week.