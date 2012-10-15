Shares of Synear Food Holdings Ltd surged after its main shareholders offered to take the Singapore-listed Chinese frozen food producer private, valuing the company at nearly S$256 million ($210 million).

Synear's executive chairman, Li Wei, and his affiliates already hold 50.13 percent of Synear's issued shares. Their vehicle, Fortune Domain Ltd, offered to buy the remaining shares at S$0.186 each.

On Monday, Synear shares rose as much as 6.9 percent to their highest intra-day level since April 2011, matching the offer price. More than 28 million shares were traded, about 17 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Synear was the top-traded stock by volume in the Singapore market on Monday. Before the offer announcement, the stock had gained 35 percent this year versus the 24 percent gain in the FT ST Small Cap Index.

Bosses of Singapore-listed companies are taking their firms private to take advantage of beaten-down prices and cheap financing, more than trebling management buyout deals in the island-state to $10.9 billion compared with the whole of 2011.

