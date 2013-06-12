Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd 's prospects are bright as industry dynamics continue to favour budget over premium carriers, analysts at OCBC Investment Research said, unfazed by an 8 percent year-to-date loss in its share price.
Tiger Airways, in which Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd holds about one-third stake, reported a 36.4 percent rise in passenger traffic in May from a year earlier.
Asia Pacific remains a high growth region for the aviation industry, and the initial public listing plans of a few Asia-based budget airlines reinforced this view, OCBC said in a research note.
"we believe that the market is large enough to absorb the growth in capacity as aircraft per capita remains lower in the region versus the more developed markets of North America and Europe," OCBC said.
"Increases in consumer demand for air travel (resulting from greater affluence) should outpace the growth in aircraft deliveries to the region."
Southeast Asia budget airlines, including Tiger, have been looking to expand capacity as they tap into booming air travel demand across the region.
OCBC maintained a "buy" rating on the carrier with fair value estimate at S$0.79.
The stock traded at S$0.625.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.