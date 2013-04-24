* Rise in Slovenian bond yields lures investors

* Bill auction buys Slovenia time, bailout still on cards

* Reform plans, bond issuance next crunch point for Slovenia

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 24 The risk Slovenia may need an international bailout is unlikely to deter some yield-hungry bond investors, who believe it is in better shape than other troubled euro zone economies due to a relatively low debt.

Foreign savers and insurers steer clear of Slovenia, which is struggling with the cost of rescuing state-owned banks, but investors willing to take on more risk believe potential gains on holding its bonds outweigh the possible losses.

Slovenian bonds dived after last month's chaotic EU/IMF bailout of Cyprus, another small euro zone economy weighed down by bank rescues. Ten-year yields rose almost two percentage points as investors pondered which would be the next domino to fall in the euro zone debt crisis.

But this drew in buyers. "We acquired most of the positions after the recent sell-off due to the fact that we believe the debt of the country is sustainable," said Lazlo Belgrado, head of specialised investment management at KBC Asset Management.

"If the market refuses to provide the funds, or only at very high rates, they might (ask for a bailout), but for me it's not something that would make me negative on the country."

Slovenia, which emerged from the collapse of communist Yugoslavia in the 1990s, once had enviably low government debt but this doubled in recent years during an economic downturn.

However, the optimists point out that the 19 billion euro ($25 billion) debt still represents only 54 percent of Slovenia's annual gross domestic product, far below levels in other countries caught up in the euro zone crisis.

Cyprus debt was 85.8 percent of GDP last year, and this is forecast to peak above 126 percent in 2015 following its bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

Greece's ratio was 156.9 percent in 2012, according to Eurostat figures, while those for Italy and Spain were 127 and 84.2 percent respectively.

FROM WORST TO BEST

Holders believe that Slovenian bonds could recover from being among the market's worst performers to one of the best, if a marketing roadshow begun this week by Ljubljana attracts enough demand for a new debt issue.

Some analysts see only limited room for bondholder losses because Slovenia's debt pile should remain manageable even if it cannot issue debt and needs a bailout.

Analysts estimate Slovenia, which makes up only about 4 percent of the euro zone economy, would need 3-5 billion euros in any bailout. This would bring its debt to just above 60 percent of GDP, half the 120 percent threshold that the EU/IMF "troika" believes is manageable.

Therefore, some analysts say, Slovenia would be unlikely to have to force its government bondholders into a heavy debt writedown, as Greece did last year. This makes current Slovenian bond yields attractive for investors, they say.

Not everyone is so optimistic. Earlier this month the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned Slovenia that saving the banks and other costs including of healthcare and pensions could push its debt to 100 percent by 2015 if Ljubljana does not make reforms.

Ten-year Slovenian yields hit around 7 percent last week, a level beyond which other countries have been forced into bailouts. However, they slipped below 6 percent this week, a cost countries with low debt can afford, say analysts.

This shift in sentiment followed a T-bill auction when Slovenia sold more than double the planned 500 billion euros, covering a round of debt repayments due in June and thus buying a few more months to persuade investors about its reform plans.

Major steps investors will follow are any privatisation plans and implementation of a "bad bank" to rid the state-owned lenders of about 7 billion euros of non-performing loans.

Slovenia is to submit its plans to the European Commission by the end of April.

"It would be a surprise if they placed the (bond) issue without announcing these measures," said Jaromir Sindel, an economist at Citibank. If Ljubljana goes ahead with an issue, this "would further increase the demand for Slovenian bonds and their yields could drop significantly", he added.

Yields in Slovakia, another small country in the euro zone's ex-communist bloc, would act as a floor for Slovenia because of its better economic fundamentals, said Sindel. Ten-year Slovak yields are around 2.75 percent.

Among other troubled economies, Irish, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields have all fallen by around one percentage point from their highest to their lowest this year.

Martin Harvey, fund manager at Threadneedle Investments, said he was waiting for possible new Slovenian issuance over the next couple of weeks as an opportunity to add to positions.

"It's an alternative to the traditional periphery," said Harvey at Threadneedle, which has over $127 billion total assets under management.

NOT FOR EVERYONE

Slovenia's debt market is not an obvious choice for all euro zone investors because it is illiquid, volatile and rarely features in benchmark indices tracked by investment funds.

Its bonds are more likely to be held by domestic investors or by foreigners seeking high-yielding opportunities than external insurers or pension funds. Slovenian debt is more often in the portfolios of emerging market funds than in those focused on developed markets.

Only 4 of 131 European bond exchange-traded funds tracked by Lipper have declared any holdings of Slovenian debt during the past 12 months and when they have, the holdings were paltry.

"At over 4 percent (yield) for the 3-year sector to a buy-and-hold investor I would say: sure, go for it!," Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz said. "To those that have to mark to market I am not so sure, because there are implementation risks and the market could swing and you may not be able to hold your position before it turns."