March 21 Arabica coffee futures closed higher
Wednesday on investor and speculative short-covering. Raw sugar
faded at the close when producer sales hit the market.
Cocoa settled easier.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 25.33 -0.28 -1.1% 25.30 25.99 44,075
Sugar JUL 24.2 -0.36 -1.5% 24.18 24.85 30,909
Cocoa MAY 2359 -13 -0.6% 2,327 2,416 13,264
Cocoa JUL 2380 -14 -0.6% 2,354 2,435 3,656
Coffee MAY 184.7 1.1 0.6% 182.50 188.45 13,289
Coffee JUL 187.35 1 0.5% 185.25 191.05 4,071
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 99,406 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 21,015 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 20,433 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE declined 0.28 cent to
close 25.33 cents a lb.
* Market advance scuppered by producer sales from top grower
Brazil - brokers.
* Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith some worries
about overall health of Brazil's center-south harvest.
* Smith said if output runs at healthy level, raws will "not
be able to sustain the upper end of the range" around 26.50
cents, basis May.
* Market turning its focus to the coming center-south cane
crop in No. 1 producer and exporter Brazil.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas increased 1.10 cents to conclude at
$1.847 per lb, having hit an intra-day top of $1.8845.
* Arabica futures gain on technical inspired speculative
buying - brokers.
* Market was oversold and due for a rebound after sinking to
a 17-month low early next week.
* Large Brazilian coffee crop should keep arabica futures
under the gun for previous weeks.
* ICE certified arabica stocks dropped by 700 bags to
1,550,479 bags, with 3,289 bags pending grading - ICE data.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract lost $13 or 0.5 percent to
finish at $2,359 per tonne.
* Cocoa futures in consolidation mode - brokers.
* Smith said dealings in the market have been "choppy."
* Poor quality beans from top producer Ivory Coast may keep
losses to a minimum.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor)