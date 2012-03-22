March 22 Arabica coffee and cocoa futures closed lower Thursday on technically inspired speculative chart sales, but sugar posted modest gains although it stayed below a key technical level at 26 cents a lb.

2:01 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.91 0.58 2.3% 25.28 26.10 47,244 Sugar JUL 24.72 0.52 2.2% 24.15 24.89 29,182 Cocoa MAY 2285 -74 -3.1% 2,279 2,354 12,009 Cocoa JUL 2309 -71 -3.0% 2,303 2,379 4,681 Coffee MAY 176.95 -7.75 -4.2% 174.45 185.30 20,416 Coffee JUL 179.75 -7.6 -4.1% 177.30 187.80 8,294 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 98,021 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 19,294 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 36,192 24,502 19,769

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.58 cent, or 2.28 percent, to end at 25.91 cents a lb.

* Market up on speculative short-covering - brokers.

* May contract unable to get past firm resistance at 26 and then 26.50 cents - the brokers said.

* Looming harvest in top producer Brazil's center-south region putting a lid on advance.

* Longer-term outlook for sugar seen bearish due bumper supplies in second half of 2012.

ARABICA COFFEE

* May arabicas dropped 7.75 cents, or 4.2 percent, to close at $1.7695 per lb.

* Intra-session low of $1.798 lowest for spot market in 17 months, Thomson Reuters data.

* Large Brazilian coffee crop should keep arabica futures on defensive going forward - brokers.

* Market support believed sitting at $1.75 - the brokers said.

COCOA

* May cocoa contract declined $74 or by 3.14 percent to finish at $2,285 per tonne.

* Cocoa futures sink on investor sales - brokers.

* Looming start of mid-crop harvest in top producer Ivory Coast may have added to market pressure - the brokers said.

* Market also took note of news that mid-crop in Brazil's Bahia state may be biggest in seven years. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)