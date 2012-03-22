March 22 Arabica coffee and cocoa futures closed
lower Thursday on technically inspired speculative chart sales,
but sugar posted modest gains although it stayed below a key
technical level at 26 cents a lb.
2:01 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 25.91 0.58 2.3% 25.28 26.10 47,244
Sugar JUL 24.72 0.52 2.2% 24.15 24.89 29,182
Cocoa MAY 2285 -74 -3.1% 2,279 2,354 12,009
Cocoa JUL 2309 -71 -3.0% 2,303 2,379 4,681
Coffee MAY 176.95 -7.75 -4.2% 174.45 185.30 20,416
Coffee JUL 179.75 -7.6 -4.1% 177.30 187.80 8,294
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 98,021 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 19,294 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 36,192 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.58 cent, or
2.28 percent, to end at 25.91 cents a lb.
* Market up on speculative short-covering - brokers.
* May contract unable to get past firm resistance at 26 and
then 26.50 cents - the brokers said.
* Looming harvest in top producer Brazil's center-south
region putting a lid on advance.
* Longer-term outlook for sugar seen bearish due bumper
supplies in second half of 2012.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas dropped 7.75 cents, or 4.2 percent, to
close at $1.7695 per lb.
* Intra-session low of $1.798 lowest for spot market in 17
months, Thomson Reuters data.
* Large Brazilian coffee crop should keep arabica futures on
defensive going forward - brokers.
* Market support believed sitting at $1.75 - the brokers
said.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract declined $74 or by 3.14 percent
to finish at $2,285 per tonne.
* Cocoa futures sink on investor sales - brokers.
* Looming start of mid-crop harvest in top producer Ivory
Coast may have added to market pressure - the brokers said.
* Market also took note of news that mid-crop in Brazil's
Bahia state may be biggest in seven years.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)