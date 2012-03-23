(Corrects headline to reflect that coffee, cocoa rose while sugar fell)

March 23 Arabica coffee futures finished higher after trading during the session near an 18-month low, with cocoa matching its gains and raw sugar ending lower on the day. 2:05 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.63 -0.28 -1.1% 25.50 26.13 35,560 Sugar JUL 24.5 -0.22 -0.9% 24.37 24.94 21,930 Cocoa MAY 2307 22 1.0% 2,271 2,320 13,003 Cocoa JUL 2332 23 1.0% 2,296 2,345 6,336 Coffee MAY 178.75 1.8 1.0% 175.25 179.25 12,032 Coffee JUL 181.55 1.8 1.0% 178.10 182.00 5,023 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 76,102 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 22,382 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 20,023 24,502 19,769

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE fell 0.28 cent to finish at 25.63 cents per lb.

* Sugar is up 0.86 percent on the week.

* Market sees early surge to session top of 26.13 cents, but capped before 3-week high at 26.20 cents hit recently.

* Country Hedging Inc senior analyst Sterling Smith said failure to get past 26.20 may prompt not augur well for market bulls.

* Upcoming harvest in top producer Brazil's center-south region acting as a break on any advance.

* Longer-term outlook for sugar seen bearish due bumper supplies in second half of 2012, barring adverse weather conditions in Brazil, India and other major producers.

ARABICA COFFEE

* May arabicas climbed 1.80 cents or by 1.02 percent to close at $1.7875 per lb.

* On the week, arabica coffee is down 1.97 percent.

* Intra-session low of $1.7525 is lowest for spot market in almost 18 months, Thomson Reuters data.

* Market open interest of 158,081 lots as of March 22 is the highest since Aug. 28, 2010 - ICE Futures U.S. data.

* Large Brazilian coffee crop and talk of ample global supplies will weigh on market - Smith.

* Market support believed sitting at $1.75 - brokers.

COCOA

* May cocoa contract climbed $22 or almost 1 percent to end at $2,307 per tonne.

* Cocoa is up 2.26 percent for the weeek.

* Market mired in range-bound trade for most of the week - traders.

* Smith believes support in cocoa to be found at $2,200/tonne level.

* Start of mid-crop harvest in top producer Ivory Coast may have contribute to pressure on bean futures - the brokers said. (Reporting by Rene Pastor)