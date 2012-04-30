April 30 U.S. cocoa futures closed down 3.9 percent on Monday, paring losses after sinking 7.1 percent on heavy long liquidation and chart-based selling after tumbling below the 100-day moving average.

Raw sugar turned lower on month-end liquidation late in the session, to finish at a one-year low, while arabica coffee consolidated up, bucking the day's weak trend on the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.

2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 21.17 -0.05 -0.2% 21.20 21.43 4,970 Sugar JUL 21.12 -0.09 -0.4% 20.96 21.45 44,326 Cocoa MAY 2263 -101 -4.3% 2,242 2,383 17 Cocoa JUL 2219 -90 -3.9% 2,146 2,333 24,855 Coffee MAY 177.95 2.95 1.7% 174.75 178.60 25 Coffee JUL 179.55 3.05 1.7% 175.65 179.90 8,707 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 91,598 127,022 92,354 ICE COCOA 34,578 27,595 20,108 ICE COFFEE 14,366 29,832 20,832

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE settled down 0.05 cent at 21.17 cents per lb.

* Most-active July dropped 0.09 cent to close at 21.21 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position since May 9, 2011.

* July closed the month down 11 percent, the biggest monthly drop in seven months for the second position.

* Market drifts within a few points of unchanged as trade eyes expiry of spot May contract - brokers.

* "Everybody is trying to figure out how much delivery would be," said Newedge USA sugar expert Alex Oliveira.

* Brokers said consensus on deliveries would be about 400,000 to 700,000 tonnes of sugar.

* The spread between May and July contracts largely flat for most of the session, with May seeing a premium of up to 7 points during trade.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas climbed 3.05 cents to settle at $1.7955 per lb.

* For the month, July closed down 3 percent, the fifth straight monthly loss.

* Market continued to consolidate after last week's sharp move lower to an 18-month low - traders.

* Market ignored the strong U.S. dollar and weak commodity complex.

* World coffee exports in March fell to 9.88 million 60-kg bags, down 6.6 percent from 10.59 million bags in the same month last year - International Coffee Organization.

* Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica futures and options while they raised their net long position in Liffe robusta coffee - exchange data.

COCOA

* July cocoa dropped $90, or 3.9 percent, to settle at $2,219 per tonne, well below the 100-day moving average at $2,279.

* July moved in a wide $187 range, dropping 7.1 percent to an intraday low at $2,146 per tonne.

* On the month, July closed down 1.2 percent.

* The market moved higher early in the session but turned lower as buying interest dried up, attracting long liquidation in thin dealings - traders.

* The market tumbled on waves of sell-stops, heavily inflating the volume - traders.

* The market fell in tandem with Liffe futures.

* The volatile move lower on the day did not trigger ICE's newly established circuit breaker, which requires a move of 100 points within 15 second - ICE.

* Speculators trimmed their net short position in ICE cocoa futures and options while they raised their net long position in Liffe cocoa - exchange data.

