May 3 Arabica coffee futures tumbled in thin
dealings, as long liquidation hit the market, bringing it close
to the 18-month low hit in mid-April.
U.S. cocoa also dropped, feeling pressure from the weak
pound against the dollar and origin selling, while raw sugar was
quietly higher.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.65 0.1 0.5% 20.51 20.78 36,754
Sugar OCT 21.07 0.08 0.4% 20.97 21.22 16,895
Cocoa MAY 2332 -40 -1.7% 000 000
Cocoa JUL 2307 -35 -1.5% 2,272 2,360 8,739
Coffee MAY 174.3 -7 -3.9% 174.65 181.05 29
Coffee JUL 175.8 -6.95 -3.8% 175.40 184.40 13,401
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 69,672 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 13,558 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 19,373 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July gained 0.10 cent to close at 20.65
cents per lb.
* Market steadier in modest rebound from fall to near 1-year
low - brokers.
* "There's no good fundamental hook to hang on it," said
Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith.
* Sugar weighed down by bumper supplies from harvest in
Brazil and exports out of No. 2 producer India.
* Spot July's relative strength index reading at 23.
Readings under 30 usually indicate market is oversold.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas dropped 6.95 cents, or 3.8 percent,
to close at $1.758 per lb.
* The market tumbled, giving back this week's gains and
nearing the April 16, 18-month low at $1.7390 per lb.
* The expectation for a cold front in top grower Brazil and
talk of a possible frost in coffee growing regions had helped
lift the market earlier this week - traders.
* The frost, which would have been unusually early, did not
take place.
* "The market is now giving back a little bit." - Wolthers.
* Intraday investor selling and long liquidation also
pressured the market - traders.
* Packaged food maker Sara Lee Corp reported
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and tempered
its full-year outlook, helping to send shares down 2 percent.
COCOA
* July cocoa dropped $35, or 1.5 percent, to settle
at $2,307 per tonne.
* Cocoa futures fell but respected resistance at the 40-day
moving average, at $2,269 per tonne, after falling below the
100-day moving average at $2,283, basis July - traders.
* The 40- and 100-day moving average have crossed twice in
the past five weeks.
* Market continued to consolidate after highly volatile
sessions on Monday and Tuesday - traders.
* Origin selling pushed the market off its highs - traders.
* The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar also
added pressure - traders.
* The day's move lower caused the July/September spread to
widen sharply to roughly $50 per tonne,
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)