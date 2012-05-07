May 7 Arabica coffee futures closed up a shade Monday on bargain buying after inching down to a 19-month low.

The softs complex settled firmer, bucking the day's weak trend in commodities in thin dealings, with U.S. cocoa getting a 3 percent lift from stronger sterling while raw sugar rose on speculative buying. 2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 21.05 0.24 1.2% 20.70 21.17 26,987 Sugar OCT 21.38 0.2 0.9% 21.07 21.47 12,614 Cocoa MAY 2378 66 2.9% 000 000 Cocoa JUL 2357 68 3.0% 2,251 2,363 9,118 Coffee MAY 174.15 0.65 0.4% 173.50 174.35 12 Coffee JUL 175.2 0.6 0.3% 173.60 176.20 7,121 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 47,861 122,056 92,933 ICE COCOA 14,211 27,086 20,200 ICE COFFEE 11,843 29,541 20,801

RAW SUGAR

* Most-active July gained 0.24 cent, or 1.2 percent, to close at 21.05 cents per lb.

* Market up on thin speculative buying - brokers.

* Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said solid support seen at 20.50 cents area in key July contract.

* Fundamentally, market is "well supplied" with sugar, says Smith.

* Raw sugar futures tone quiet, especially given holiday in London.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas finished up 0.60 cent, or 0.3 percent, at $1.7520 per lb.

* July contract dropped to an intraday low at $1.7360 per lb, the lowest since October 2010.

* Market felt spillover weakness from the weak commodity complex earlier but turned slightly higher in thin dealings - traders.

* "You're seeing an exhaustion of selling." - Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine Investment in Chicago.

* "I would attribute the strength to people finding a big discount in coffee compared with any other commodity class out there." - Patton.

* June options expiry is Friday, with notable open interest at the $1.75/lb strike level - traders.

* Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica futures and options by a small 348 lots to 18,684 lots in the week ending May 1 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data Friday.

COCOA

* July cocoa settled up $68, or 3 percent, at $2,357 per tonne.

* Cocoa jumped in thin dealings as participants in London were away from their desks for a holiday.

* Market moved higher along with the strong sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.

* Top grower Ivory Coast received some rain in its cocoa belt last week following a dry spell that hurt last season's main crop.

* Speculators cut their net short position in cocoa futures and options by 2,861 lots to 26, 565 lots by May 1 - CFTC data.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)