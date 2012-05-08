May 8 Raw sugar futures closed down more than 3 percent on Tuesday, sinking to close at the lowest level in just over 20 months after a wave of sell-stops extended losses in the market already pressured by the expectation for large supplies.

U.S. cocoa also dropped as the euro, oil and stocks fell while arabica coffee finished down just a shade, paring losses after flirting with a 19-month low as the market awaited fresh fundamentals. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.37 -0.68 -3.2% 20.31 21.07 59,912 Sugar OCT 20.81 -0.57 -2.7% 20.72 21.39 23,845 Cocoa MAY 2356 -22 -0.9% 2,360 2,396 5 Cocoa JUL 2326 -31 -1.3% 2,288 2,350 10,071 Coffee MAY 175.15 1 0.6% 173.50 175.20 42 Coffee JUL 174.95 -0.25 -0.1% 173.85 177.45 8,170 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 102,735 121,168 92,967 ICE COCOA 16,421 26,853 20,202 ICE COFFEE 11,886 28,755 20,803

RAW SUGAR

* Most-active July sank 0.68 cent, or 3.2 percent, to end at 20.37 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since August 31, 2010.

* Market extended its losses late in the session after triggering automatic sell orders when the spot contract fell below last week's one-year low at 20.50 cents per lb - traders.

* Sugar futures were pressured by plentiful supplies in the pipeline in addition to renewed talk that No. 2 producer India will export an additional 1 million tonnes - traders.

* Deeper losses were prevented as the recent fall in prices had stimulated buying appetite on the physical market as importers looked for a bargain - traders.

* Premiums for Thai raw sugar rallied up to 190 points, their highest level since August, as millers held back stocks following a drop in New York futures - dealers.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas futures inched down 0.25 cent, or 0.1 percent, to close at $1.7495 per lb.

* July futures contract dropped to an intraday low at $1,7385 per lb, just above Monday's 19-month low at $1.7360.

* Market was choppy and little changed, seesawing on both sides of unchanged, bucking the session's much weaker trend in the commodity complex.

* "Everyone is riding the intensity of the outside markets, except coffee, which many can still argue has no direction because of a significant lack of fundamentals from South America." - Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.

* Top grower Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab will make a new estimate for the crop on Thursday.

* ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 2,150 bags to 1,515,455 bags, with 27,379 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* July cocoa dropped $31, or 1.3 percent, to close at $2,326 per tonne, an inside day.

* Market eased on pressure from the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.

* July close above the 60-day moving average for the second straight day.

* Additional pressure came from origin selling and a lack of manufacturer interest - traders.

* ICE certified stocks eased by 4,353 bags to 5,378,277 bags on May 7 - exchange data.

* On NYSE LIFFE, cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 15,606 lots to 22,596 lots - exchange data.

* Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's principal growing regions rose last week, as demand grew due to improved bean quality and smuggling to neighboring Ghana - farmers, buyers.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by M.D. Golan)