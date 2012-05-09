May 9 Raw sugar futures settled up a shade in
thin dealings on Wednesday, recovering after hitting a 20-month
low as risk-off selling eased later in the session and the
commodity complex pared losses.
Arabica coffee also changed direction and closed a smidgen
higher after hitting the lowest level since August 2010, while
U.S. cocoa turned around to end firm.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.38 0.01 0.1% 20.13 20.54 51,500
Sugar OCT 20.79 -0.02 -0.1% 20.58 20.95 27,308
Cocoa MAY 2364 8 0.3% 2,314 2,359 11
Cocoa JUL 2334 8 0.3% 2,284 2,339 9,639
Coffee MAY 175.15 0 0.0% 172.90 176.80 19
Coffee JUL 175.05 0.1 0.1% 172.20 176.60 11,764
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 102,039 120,231 92,745
ICE COCOA 17,919 26,568 20,205
ICE COFFEE 17,829 28,457 20,781
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July inched up 0.01 cent to
close at 20.38 cents per lb.
* July extended the previous day's losses and fell to a low
at 20.13 cents per lb intraday, the lowest for the spot contract
since September 2010.
* The market was choppy in light dealings, turning slightly
positive at times as the commodity complex clawed back early
losses and the U.S. dollar pared gains - traders.
* Ample global supplies weighed on sugar futures -traders.
* Total open interest jumped by 6,060 lots to 715,111 lots
on May 8 - ICE data.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures inched up 0.10 cent to finish
at $1.7505 per lb.
* July dropped to $1.7220 per lb intraday, the lowest since
August 2010.
* Pressure came from risk-off selling in the commodity
complex as fears the euro zone debt crisis will deepen -
traders.
* The firm U.S. dollar also weighed on the market
that turned higher late in the session as the greenback pared
its gains - traders.
* Brazil's coffee crop faces a smaller risk of frost this
year, forecasters said, lowering chances that the world's
biggest producer will suffer freezes that contributed to 34-year
high in prices last year.
COCOA
* July cocoa settled up $8, or 0.3 percent, at $2,334
per tonne
* July closed above the 60-day moving average for the third
straight day.
* Market pressured by weak sterling against the U.S.
dollar but cocoa futures turned higher as sterling pared losses
- traders.
* Favorable weather was expected to boost West Africa's mid
crop - traders.
* ICE certified stocks dropped by a heavy 17,252 bags to
5,361,025 bags on May 8 - exchange data.
