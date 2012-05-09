May 9 Raw sugar futures settled up a shade in thin dealings on Wednesday, recovering after hitting a 20-month low as risk-off selling eased later in the session and the commodity complex pared losses.

Arabica coffee also changed direction and closed a smidgen higher after hitting the lowest level since August 2010, while U.S. cocoa turned around to end firm.

1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.38 0.01 0.1% 20.13 20.54 51,500 Sugar OCT 20.79 -0.02 -0.1% 20.58 20.95 27,308 Cocoa MAY 2364 8 0.3% 2,314 2,359 11 Cocoa JUL 2334 8 0.3% 2,284 2,339 9,639 Coffee MAY 175.15 0 0.0% 172.90 176.80 19 Coffee JUL 175.05 0.1 0.1% 172.20 176.60 11,764 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 102,039 120,231 92,745 ICE COCOA 17,919 26,568 20,205 ICE COFFEE 17,829 28,457 20,781

RAW SUGAR

* Most-active July inched up 0.01 cent to close at 20.38 cents per lb.

* July extended the previous day's losses and fell to a low at 20.13 cents per lb intraday, the lowest for the spot contract since September 2010.

* The market was choppy in light dealings, turning slightly positive at times as the commodity complex clawed back early losses and the U.S. dollar pared gains - traders.

* Ample global supplies weighed on sugar futures -traders.

* Total open interest jumped by 6,060 lots to 715,111 lots on May 8 - ICE data.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas futures inched up 0.10 cent to finish at $1.7505 per lb.

* July dropped to $1.7220 per lb intraday, the lowest since August 2010.

* Pressure came from risk-off selling in the commodity complex as fears the euro zone debt crisis will deepen - traders.

* The firm U.S. dollar also weighed on the market that turned higher late in the session as the greenback pared its gains - traders.

* Brazil's coffee crop faces a smaller risk of frost this year, forecasters said, lowering chances that the world's biggest producer will suffer freezes that contributed to 34-year high in prices last year.

COCOA

* July cocoa settled up $8, or 0.3 percent, at $2,334 per tonne

* July closed above the 60-day moving average for the third straight day.

* Market pressured by weak sterling against the U.S. dollar but cocoa futures turned higher as sterling pared losses - traders.

* Favorable weather was expected to boost West Africa's mid crop - traders.

* ICE certified stocks dropped by a heavy 17,252 bags to 5,361,025 bags on May 8 - exchange data.

