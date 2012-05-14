May 14 Raw sugar futures closed up a shade on Monday when commercial buying pushed them into positive territory after they fell to a 20-month low on risk-off selling.

Arabica coffee futures also ended slightly higher after feeling spillover weakness as the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index dropped to a 19-month low, while U.S. cocoa closed lower.

2:07 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.27 0.05 0.3% 20.07 20.29 24,511 Sugar OCT 20.65 0.03 0.2% 20.50 20.66 9,174 Cocoa MAY 2321 -51 -2.2% 2,339 2,343 6 Cocoa JUL 2261 -58 -2.5% 2,220 2,303 11,106 Coffee MAY 177.4 0.85 0.5% 173.60 174.50 20 Coffee JUL 177.95 0.8 0.5% 173.90 178.30 10,091 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 42,300 118,535 92,904 ICE COCOA 18,731 26,142 20,210 ICE COFFEE 14,483 27,029 20,732

RAW SUGAR

* Most-active July settled up 0.05 cent at 20.27 cents per lb.

* July dropped to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents in early dealings, on a spot-contract basis.

* Market slightly weaker for most of the session on investor sales with consumer buying trimming its losses, brokers said.

* Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said attempts to push key July contract under 20 cents runs into possible consumer buying.

* Market under severe pressure from the ongoing harvest of top producer Brazil's main center-south cane crop.

* There is also the prospect that India will be exporting an additional 1.0 million tonnes of sugar in the weeks ahead.

* Macro factors placed sugar on the defensive.

* "Everybody is worried to death about the European situation," Scoville said, adding this will continue to weigh on commodity markets going forward.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas futures inched up 0.80 cents to close at $1.7795 per lb.

* Market dropped to a session low at $1.7390 per lb, near last week's 20-month low at $1.7220.

* Arabica futures fell earlier in the session, on pressure from the strong U.S. dollar and spillover pressure from the weak commodity complex - traders.

* Arabica pared its losses and eventually turned slightly higher as bargain hunters bought the lows - traders.

* Speculators increased their net short position by 2,187 lots to 20,873 lots, in the week ending May 8 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data Friday.

* ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 3,898 bags to 1,515,592 bags, with 23,888 bags pending grading - ICE data.

* LIFFE robusta futures rallied to the highest level in nearly eight months for the third straight day, bringing the arabica premium over robusta to around 80 cents per lb, the lowest level since June 2010.

COCOA

* July cocoa closed down $58, or 2.5 percent, at $2,261 per tonne.

* July dropped 4.3 percent intraday to a two-week low at $2,220.

* Market fell easily in light volume, ignoring the firm sterling against the U.S. dollar.

* Risk-off selling on macro-economic concerns on the potential for Greece to exit the euro zone - traders.

* Speculators trimmed their net short position for the third straight week, in the week to May 8, cutting 5,028 lots to 21,537 lots - CFTC.

* Abundant rains across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa producing regions well into last week are helping create ideal conditions for the development of the mid-crop - farmers, analysts.

* Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's industry regulator Cocobod reached 744,298 tonnes by May 3 since the start of the season, down 6.7 percent on the same period last year - Cocobod data seen by Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)