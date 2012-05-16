May 16 Raw sugar and U.S. cocoa futures finished
higher, as buyers took advantage of the steep declines earlier
in the week, and arabica coffee eased after repairing oversold
damage from last week, but analysts said the absence of news
meant technical trade dominated the action.
2:39 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.73 0.33 1.6% 20.19 20.87 40,322
Sugar OCT 21.06 0.27 1.3% 20.61 21.18 16,933
Cocoa JUL 2292 24 1.1% 2,227 2,299 7,966
Cocoa SEP 2304 23 1.0% 2,240 2,309 2,547
Coffee MAY 177.4 0.35 0.2% 178.80 178.80 1
Coffee JUL 178 -0.4 -0.2% 175.50 182.15 15,017
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 81,620 116,509 92,684
ICE COCOA 13,220 25,176 20,246
ICE COFFEE 22,617 25,910 20,715
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July closed 0.33 cent, or 1.62
percent, higher at 20.73 cents per lb in healthy volume.
* Prices continued to climb in the after hours trade,
reaching an 8-day peak at 20.87 cents, which some chartists
viewed as a turning signal and project upside targets at
Fibonnaci levels 20 and 22.50 cents.
* On Monday, July fell to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents on a
spot-contract basis, but analysts said they thought the
preponderance of sellers were out of the market for now.
* The lingering impact of drought and weaker yields will cut
sugar output and exports from top producer Brazil's new 2012/13
center-south cane crop, analysts Datagro said on Wednesday in
their second update on the harvest.
* Escalating violence in Syria has slowed sugar refining to
a virtual standstill, with smuggling set to rise as Western
sanctions hobble trade finance and disrupt imports of the staple
sweetener, trade sources said.
* Sugar beet sowings in most Russian planting areas were
proceeding well, despite a drought in the country's Southern
regions, the chairman of the industry lobby group and a sugar
market analyst said on Wednesday.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures lost 0.40 cent to close at
$1.78 per lb, in a light round of profit taking off the high.
* Prices formed an outside day after reaching their highest
since May 3 earlier in the session. Early gains continued to
correct the oversold condition after hitting a 20-month low last
week at $1.7220.
* Uganda's coffee exports in May are projected to fall 29
percent compared to the same month a year ago, depressed by slow
bean drying and transportation due to heavy rains, a state
agency said on Wednesday.
* Vietnam, the world's second-largest coffee producer after
Brazil, has picked 18.3 million bags of coffee from its
2011/2012 crop, the International Coffee Organization (ICO)
said.
COCOA
* July cocoa closed with $24 gains at $2,292 a tonne.
* Volume was moderate and dealings mostly technical, with
little news to move the market.
* Cocoa prices formed an outside day, meaning lower lows and
higher highs. But the higher close left a stronger technical
tone in the market after futures fell on Monday to their lowest
since May 1.
* Technical signals will be clearer when July cocoa gets out
of a neutral range of $2,220 - $2,286 per tonne, formed by the
May 14 low and the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement on the fall
from $2,352 to $2,220.
* Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions rose last week, supported by improved quality of beans
and firm demand for export and local grinding.
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; editing by M.D. Golan)