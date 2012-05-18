May 18 U.S. cocoa futures closed up more than 2 percent on Friday, lifted by earlier strength in the sterling against the dollar, while raw sugar defied the positive sentiment in the commodity complex and closed lower.

Arabica coffee futures also finished down as roasters waited for prices to fall to levels more attractive to them.

2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.47 -0.39 -1.9% 20.40 20.90 38,343 Sugar OCT 20.8 -0.38 -1.8% 20.76 21.21 17,866 Cocoa JUL 2273 49 2.2% 2,221 2,286 9,018 Cocoa SEP 2285 46 2.1% 2,235 2,298 2,715 Coffee MAY 177.7 -0.95 -0.5% 0.00 0.00 1 Coffee JUL 179.15 -0.95 -0.5% 177.70 181.85 10,701 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 76,211 114,687 92,531 ICE COCOA 15,220 23,493 20,269 ICE COFFEE 18,328 25,575 20,743

RAW SUGAR

* Most-active July eased 0.39, or 1.9 percent, to close at 20.47 cents per lb.

* For the week, the market is up 1.2 percent.

* Sugar sags on speculative sales, but dealings modest - brokers.

* "We couldn't get through 21 cents. There is also no new demand out there," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.

* Market runs into some consumer interest near 20-month low of 20.07 cents, basis July.

* Brazilian harvest of key center-south area and expectations of further Indian sugar exports weighing on futures.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas futures slipped 0.95 cent to finish at $1.7915 per lb.

* On the week, July finished up 1.1 percent.

* Market felt spillover support from the rallying Liffe robusta coffee futures market but turned lower after it failed to reach the week's high at $1.8215 per lb - traders.

* "The roasters are complacent. Roasters bought a lot of coffee at higher prices and now they're buying hand to mouth." - Nick Gentile, chief trader for commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.

* Kraft Foods said on Friday it lowered prices on many of its U.S. coffees, including its flagship brand Maxwell House and some of its instant coffees, citing lower green coffee costs since prices peaked last year.

COCOA

* July cocoa closed up $49, or 2.2 percent, at $2,273 a tonne, in an inside session.

* July closed the week down 2 percent after a choppy week.

* Market respected resistance at the 100-day moving average at $2,294 per tonne.

* The strong sterling against the U.S. dollar helped lift the market - traders.

* "Whoever sold it yesterday is buying it today. We're just stuck in a range." - Gentile.

For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)