May 18 U.S. cocoa futures closed up more than 2
percent on Friday, lifted by earlier strength in the sterling
against the dollar, while raw sugar defied the positive
sentiment in the commodity complex and closed lower.
Arabica coffee futures also finished down as roasters waited
for prices to fall to levels more attractive to them.
2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.47 -0.39 -1.9% 20.40 20.90 38,343
Sugar OCT 20.8 -0.38 -1.8% 20.76 21.21 17,866
Cocoa JUL 2273 49 2.2% 2,221 2,286 9,018
Cocoa SEP 2285 46 2.1% 2,235 2,298 2,715
Coffee MAY 177.7 -0.95 -0.5% 0.00 0.00 1
Coffee JUL 179.15 -0.95 -0.5% 177.70 181.85 10,701
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 76,211 114,687 92,531
ICE COCOA 15,220 23,493 20,269
ICE COFFEE 18,328 25,575 20,743
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July eased 0.39, or 1.9 percent,
to close at 20.47 cents per lb.
* For the week, the market is up 1.2 percent.
* Sugar sags on speculative sales, but dealings modest -
brokers.
* "We couldn't get through 21 cents. There is also no new
demand out there," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.
* Market runs into some consumer interest near 20-month low
of 20.07 cents, basis July.
* Brazilian harvest of key center-south area and
expectations of further Indian sugar exports weighing on
futures.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures slipped 0.95 cent to finish
at $1.7915 per lb.
* On the week, July finished up 1.1 percent.
* Market felt spillover support from the rallying Liffe
robusta coffee futures market but turned lower after it failed
to reach the week's high at $1.8215 per lb - traders.
* "The roasters are complacent. Roasters bought a lot of
coffee at higher prices and now they're buying hand to mouth." -
Nick Gentile, chief trader for commodity fund Atlantic Capital
Advisors in New Jersey.
* Kraft Foods said on Friday it lowered prices on
many of its U.S. coffees, including its flagship brand Maxwell
House and some of its instant coffees, citing lower green coffee
costs since prices peaked last year.
COCOA
* July cocoa closed up $49, or 2.2 percent, at $2,273
a tonne, in an inside session.
* July closed the week down 2 percent after a choppy week.
* Market respected resistance at the 100-day moving average
at $2,294 per tonne.
* The strong sterling against the U.S. dollar helped
lift the market - traders.
* "Whoever sold it yesterday is buying it today. We're just
stuck in a range." - Gentile.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
editing by Jim Marshall)