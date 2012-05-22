May 22 Raw sugar futures closed at their lowest
level in 21 months on Tuesday, hit by long liquidation and a
flurry of sell-stops.
U.S. cocoa fell to a three-week low on long liquidation, and
arabica coffee futures likewise closed lower.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.8 -0.58 -2.9% 19.76 20.39 61,576
Sugar OCT 20.2 -0.53 -2.6% 20.18 20.75 27,819
Cocoa JUL 2179 -59 -2.6% 2,163 2,255 14,533
Cocoa SEP 2194 -55 -2.5% 2,179 2,267 5,974
Coffee JUL 174.5 -0.65 -0.4% 172.85 177.00 16,035
Coffee SEP 176.5 -0.85 -0.5% 175.10 179.10 7,683
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 121,764 110,813 92,514
ICE COCOA 24,869 22,071 20,268
ICE COFFEE 27,591 23,926 20,685
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July sank 0.58, or 2.8 percent,
to close at 19.80 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the
spot position since Aug. 31, 2010.
* Market sank to a 21-month low on investor liquidation -
brokers.
* The benchmark spot contract traded under the psychological
20 cents per lb level for the first time since September 1, 2010
- Thomson Reuters data.
* Automatic stop-loss orders pressured the sweetener when it
slid under the recent low of 20.07 cents hit on May 14, dealers
said.
* Mike McDougall, senior vice-president of brokerage Newedge
USA, said sugar endured a technical breakdown.
* Analysts said sugar may have run into some consumer
interest near 19.80 cents, basis the spot month.
* The 14-day relative strength index stood at 28.5.
* A reading of 30 or below is considered oversold and
traders feel the market could be in for a spell of consolidation
as a result.
* A reading of 70 and above means market is overbought.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures dropped 0.65 cent, or 0.4
percent, to finish at $1.7450 per lb.
* Arabica futures flirted with a 21-month low, as the July
contract hit a session low at $1.7285 per lb, just up from the
recent low reached on May 9 at $1.7220.
* Market consolidated after dropping 2.2 percent on Monday -
traders.
* The market ran out of selling interest at the lows, as it
was viewed as slightly oversold - traders.
* The firm U.S. dollar against a basket of major
currencies also weighed on the market - traders.
COCOA
* July cocoa sank $59, or 2.6 percent, to finish at
$2,179 a tonne.
* July traded from $2,255 to $2,163, the lowest level since
April 30.
* The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar as well
as improved crop weather conditions in top grower Ivory Coast
weighed on the market - traders.
* Technically, when the July contract fell below support at
$2,200, it attracted investor long liquidation and short selling
- traders.
* "Demand is a little soft in the cocoa product sector right
now and that seems to be weighing on the market right now.
That's allowed the market to slip a little bit here." - Drew
Geraghty, commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey.
* Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions rose last week amid strong competition among local
grinders for tight supplies - farmers, buyers.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)