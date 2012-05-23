May 23 Arabica coffee futures sank in heavy
volume on Wednesday, closing at their lowest in 21 months as
investors fled riskier assets and ran to currency investments,
causing the market to trigger automatic sell orders.
Raw sugar futures also closed at their lowest in 21 months.
U.S. cocoa ended at a six-week low.
World stocks skidded and the euro fell on worries about
Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which would deepen
the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile global
economic recovery.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.51 -0.29 -1.5% 19.36 19.84 59,995
Sugar OCT 19.98 -0.22 -1.1% 19.80 20.22 34,997
Cocoa JUL 2124 -55 -2.5% 2,100 2,172 17,840
Cocoa SEP 2141 -53 -2.4% 2,117 2,186 10,004
Coffee JUL 166.9 -7.6 -4.4% 165.10 173.50 25,788
Coffee SEP 169.15 -7.35 -4.2% 167.40 175.90 13,925
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 140,452 109,755 92,528
ICE COCOA 36,511 21,595 20,265
ICE COFFEE 48,196 23,600 20,698
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July eased 0.29, or 1.5 percent,
to finish at 19.51 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the
spot position since late August 2010.
* Market fell to a fresh 21-month low on risk-off selling
sparked by rekindled fears over Europe's debt crisis - brokers.
* Steady cash interest at the lows provided support for the
sweetener - analysts.
* "I think you'll see demand all the way down," said The
Price Group analyst Jack Scoville of sugar.
* The falling price sparked talk about possible defaults or
contract washouts in soybean or corn futures by China, but there
was no sign of something similar in sugar.
* Open interest in raw sugar climbed to 729,589 lots as of
May 22, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Dealers said that is a
sign of more short positions being put in place in the market.
* Volume traded on Wednesday in raw sugar was already above
100,000 lots and on track to be the highest since a total of
156,706 lots were traded on April 26, Thomson Reuters and ICE
Futures U.S. data showed.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures slumped 7.60 cents, or 4.4
percent, to close at $1.6690 per lb, the weakest since Aug. 25,
2010.
* Volume was exceptionally heavy at an estimated 48,196 lots
being dealt, the highest since April 16 - preliminary Thomson
Reuters data.
* Arabica futures were the second-weakest performer on the
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, next to thinly
traded frozen concentrated orange juice futures.
* The market tumbled, initially spurred by selling that hit
the commodity complex, but the fall became more drastic after
waves of sell-stops were triggered - traders.
* The strong U.S. dollar also weighed heavily on the
market - traders.
* World top coffee grower Brazil will produce 52.2 million
bags in the 2012/13 crop, a Thomson Reuters survey of
participants at a Sao Paulo coffee seminar showed on Tuesday,
below most analyst estimates but higher than the government's
official estimate.
COCOA
* July cocoa closed down $55, or 2.5 percent, at
$2,124 a tonne, the lowest finish since April 11.
* Total volume heavy at more than 36,500 lots, preliminary
Thomson Reuters data showed, the highest level since April 13.
* Market fell on broad-based buying, as investors fled
riskier assets - traders.
* Total open interest jumped by 2,890 lots to 185,050 lots
on May 22, the highest since Nov. 7, 2011 - ICE data.
* Armajaro Trading expects global 2011/12 cocoa production
to fall from between 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes short of grindings,
head of cocoa William Venables said.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)