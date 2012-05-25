May 25 Arabica coffee and cocoa futures on ICE
closed up a shade after seesaw dealings on Friday. After
tumbling earlier this week, they ended the week with the biggest
losses since mid-March.
Raw sugar likewise finished firmer in thin trading before
the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The markets will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.62 0.04 0.2% 19.51 19.85 30,460
Sugar OCT 20.06 0.03 0.2% 19.96 20.25 18,409
Cocoa JUL 2110 5 0.2% 2,092 2,133 8,979
Cocoa SEP 2126 6 0.3% 2,110 2,147 4,447
Coffee JUL 167.8 0.9 0.5% 165.45 168.55 11,467
Coffee SEP 170.25 1.05 0.6% 167.95 170.80 6,529
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 63,956 107,667 92,899
ICE COCOA 18,164 20,483 20,359
ICE COFFEE 22,390 23,095 20,938
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July closed 0.04 cent higher at
19.62 cents per lb.
* For the week, the market lost 4.2 percent, the biggest
weekly drop since April 22.
* It was the first weekly close under 20 cents since Aug.
29, 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed.
* U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday left most trading
desks short-staffed on Friday.
* "We're kind of closed down for the weekend," said Sterling
Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's
Institutional Client Group in Chicago.
* Market still facing pressure from harvest in top producer
Brazil.
* Cash buying gave the market a firmer finish.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures ended up 0.90 cent at $1.6780
per lb.
* July closed the week down 5.6 percent, the lowest weekly
move since mid-March.
* Arabica futures consolidated after a volatile week, during
with the market tumbled to a 21-month low at $1.6510 per lb,
basis July, when investors fled riskier assets on euro zone deb
worries - traders.
* Short-covering helped lift the choppy market - traders.
* Total open interest rose by 457 lots to 152,287 lots on
May 24 the highest since April 13 - ICE data.
* ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 6,670 bags to
1,537,017 bags on May 24, with a lofty 40,483 bags pending
grading, up from 32,784 bags the day before - ICE data.
COCOA
* July cocoa inched up $5 to settle at $2,110 per
tonne.
* July closed the week down 7.2 percent, the spot contract's
biggest weekly drop since mid-March.
* Market consolidated after closing at a six-week low the
past two sessions - traders.
* Some short-covering ahead of the holiday weekend helped
nudge the market higher - traders.
* Open interest inched down 873 lots to 189,028 lots on May
24, easing from the previous session's 6-1/2-month high at
189,901 lots - ICE data.
* A robust growth forecast for the West African Economic and
Monetary Union will likely be dampened by new political turmoil
in the region despite a post-war revival in Ivory Coast - top
International Monetary Fund official said Thursday.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)