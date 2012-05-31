May 31 Arabica coffee futures closed at a
22-month low on Thursday, marking their sixth straight monthly
fall as investor worries about Spanish banks' debts pressured
global markets.
Raw sugar futures also finished lower in narrow dealings,
closing down for the third straight month, while U.S. cocoa
finished up on July/September spreading but ended May with its
biggest monthly fall in six months.
2:08 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.42 -0.06 -0.3% 19.38 19.68 39,452
Sugar OCT 19.78 -0.05 -0.3% 19.73 19.99 23,027
Cocoa JUL 2083 13 0.6% 2,070 2,110 13,869
Cocoa SEP 2088 7 0.3% 2,080 2,115 10,641
Coffee JUL 160.65 -3.75 -2.3% 160.15 165.45 16,064
Coffee SEP 162.95 -3.85 -2.3% 162.50 167.60 9,560
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 81,000 101,179 92,723
ICE COCOA 30,652 19,249 20,410
ICE COFFEE 30,908 20,381 20,953
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July inched down 0.06 cent to
finish at 19.42 cents per lb.
* The spot contract finished the month down 8.3 percent,
falling for the third straight month.
* Market adrift in narrow band.
* Support came from purported report of consumer demand from
Muslim countries booking orders before the holy fasting month of
Ramadan -- brokers.
* Reports of Muslim offtake offset by abundant supplies of
the sweetener from the harvest in top producer Brazil, Indian
exports and sales by major exporter Thailand.
* Analyst Jack Scoville of The Price Group said investors
remain nervous about shaky global economy.
* "There isn't a good reason to buy this thing. People have
their hands in their pockets," Scoville said.
* Open interest in the raw sugar market stood at 761,228
lots as of May 30, its highest level since the middle of March
2010, according to ICE Futures U.S. data.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabica futures closed 3.75 cents lower, or
2.3 percent, at $1.6065 per lb, the lowest settlement since July
2010 for the spot position.
* The spot contract closed the month down 9.7
percent, its sixth straight monthly move lower.
* Market felt continued pressure from the weak macroeconomic
picture with disappointing U.S. data and worries over the euro
zone causing investors to shun riskier assets -- traders.
* A lack of buying interest allowed the market to fall
easily -- traders.
* World coffee exports in April fell to 8.77 million 60-kg
bags, down 11.7 percent from the same month last year, the
International Coffee Organization said.
* ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 6,997 bags to
1,547,438 bags, with 35,741 bags pending grading -- ICE data.
COCOA
* July cocoa settled up $13 at $2,083 a tonne.
* The spot contract closed the month down 8 percent,
its biggest monthly drop in six months.
* Short-covering and early position rolling out of July into
September helped lift the market -- traders.
* July closed at a $5 discount to the September contract
, down from $11 on Wednesday.
* Month-end buying helped lift the market despite weak
sterling against the U.S. dollar -- traders.
* Cocoa farmers in top producer Ivory Coast are calling for
an immediate end to a 20-year-old tax break given to local
grinders, saying the subsidy is wasted on wealthy international
exporters and should be used instead to support growers.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by Dale Hudson)