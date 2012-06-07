June 7 Sugar's two-day rally stalled on Thursday as investors locked in profits after deepening concerns about a global surplus and lackluster demand more than offset a short-term squeeze in supply due to rains in Brazil.

Cocoa raced higher for a fourth day in a technical correction after prices hit five-month lows late last week.

3:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.76 -0.14 -0.7% 19.67 20.43 104,453 Sugar OCT 19.75 -0.23 -1.2% 19.65 20.29 79,640 Cocoa JUL 2226 23 1.0% 2,190 2,250 16,369 Cocoa SEP 2208 16 0.7% 2,179 2,229 15,300 Coffee JUL 156.65 0.75 0.5% 154.25 158.10 14,420 Coffee SEP 158.4 0.4 0.3% 156.10 160.00 11,435 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 241,850 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 36,567 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 31,981 24,502 19,769

RAW SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures for July fell 0.7 percent to 19.76 cents a lb on volume of 104,453, trading in a range of 19.67 to 20.43. October slipped 1.15 percent to 19.75 cents a lb.

* Unseasonably heavy rains in Brazil have raised concerns about delays in harvesting, triggering a flurry of short-covering, but the longer-term issues of sluggish demand and expectations of a global surplus returned to weigh on prices during the afternoon in New York.

* "Near term, there is little to prevent global prices from falling as low as 17 cents a lb before the end of the 2011/12 marketing year in September," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

* Some traders also locked in short-term profits on purchases made when prices fell to August 2010 lows around 18 cents on Monday.

* July prices were at a premium to October for the first time in over a month as producers sold forward, traders said. The backwardation reflected concerns about nearby tightness too.

* Open interest in the July contract dropped by 8 percent to 270,506 lots over the first three days of the week, showing the extent of the race to cover shorts, traders said.

ARABICA COFFEE

* Arabica coffee futures for July rose 0.48 percent to $1.5665 a lb on volume of 14,420 lots, trading in a range of $1.5425 to $1.5810. September rose 0.25 percent to $1.584 a lb.

* The July contract's intraday low was its weakest level since June 2010.

* The market is close to the cost of production, which is around $1.50 per lb, traders said.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures for July rose 1.04 percent to $2,226 a tonne on volume of 16,369 lots, trading in a range of $2,190 to $2,250. September inched 0.73 percent higher to $2,208 a tonne.

* This marked the July contract's fourth day of gains, which traders attributed to short-covering after prices hit five-month lows late last week.

* Renewed buying looked timed with a weak relative strength index (RSI) on Friday when the 14-day RSI readings were at 33, close to the 30 level that is considered a signal of oversold conditions for traders using technical indicators.

* Cocoa also got a lift from news that Ivory Coast had sold more of its 2012/2013 harvest than expected.

For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)