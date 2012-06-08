June 8 Sugar futures resumed their short-covering rally on Friday, after a brief pause due to profit taking a day earlier, as concerns about the impact of rains on harvesting and shipments from Brazil, the world's largest producer mounted.

Tracking the broader weak commodities markets, cocoa and coffee remained under pressure on weak demand and oversupply.

RAW SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures for July rose 0.98 percent to settle at $19.98 a lb on lower volume of 66,311, trading in a range of 19.60 to 20.04. October settled at 19.94 cents up from 19.75.

* The sweetener rose by 4.5-percent on the week, breaking a two-week losing streak.

* The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil jumped to 67 from 51 a week earlier as crushing of the main 2012/13 center-south cane crop expands, Williams shipping agents said in a report.

* In a tug of war between a supply squeeze in the short term and a long-term oversupply, the former won. Traders warned though there was little beyond the Brazil factor to support prices.

* "My general impression is that, aside from concerns over Brazil harvest delays, I can't see any reason why the market should stage a significant recovery," said Stefan Uhlenbrock, soft commodities analyst with Germany-based F.O. Licht.

* The U.S. Climate Prediction Center warned on Thursday there is a 50 percent chance the feared El Nino weather pattern which can trigger droughts in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in South America may strike later this year.

* New York July sugar will seek support at 19.46 cents per lb, and rise from this level towards 20.43 cents, according to technical analysis.

* Kingsman SA on Friday lifted its global sugar surplus forecast by 63 percent to 9.3 million tonnes in the 2012/13 crop year, saying high prices earlier in the year had spurred planting.

ARABICA COFFEE

* Arabica coffee futures for July fell 0.67 percent to $1.556 a lb on volume of 12,279 lots, trading in a range of $1.546 to $1.577. September eased 0.63 percent to $1.574 a lb.

* Signals will be mixed for New York July coffee until it gets out of a range of $1.5425-$1.5935 per lb, according to technical analysis.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures for July settled 1.16 percent lower at $2,200 a tonne on volume of 16,565 lots, trading in a range of $2,173 to $2,235. September inched 1.04 percent lower to $2,185 a tonne.

* The market turned lower on profit taking ending a four-day winning streak after prices hit two-week highs a day earlier. Those gains went a little way to recovering from five-month lows a week ago.

* "Chocolate demand is OK, but the sentiment around the economic environment is not supportive," said a European trader. "A lot of chocolate is consumed in Europe, and economically Europe is not doing well."

* Cocoa could drop to $2,164 per tonne after it failed to break resistance at $2,227, according to technical analysis.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)