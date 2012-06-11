June 11 Raw sugar futures climbed Monday on
speculative short-covering while arabica coffee was hit by late
investor sales as the softs complex pondered the impact of
Spain's bank bailout and the upcoming election in Greece this
weekend.
Cocoa finished slightly lower.
2:09 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.47 0.49 2.5% 20.00 20.51 71,263
Sugar OCT 20.15 0.21 1.1% 19.97 20.27 65,376
Cocoa JUL 2197 -3 -0.1% 2,179 2,247 10,137
Cocoa SEP 2178 -7 -0.3% 2,166 2,230 13,317
Coffee JUL 155.1 -0.5 -0.3% 153.70 157.90 17,650
Coffee SEP 156.7 -0.7 -0.4% 155.20 159.60 16,516
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 166,925 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 28,348 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 41,188 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* July sugar gained 0.49 cent to finish at
20.47 cents per lb.
* "A lot of markets are oscillating," said Sterling Smith,
vice president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional
Client Group in Chicago.
* Market boosted by speculative buying sparked by news of
Spanish bank bailout.
* But most investors nervous about upcoming Greek elections
on Sunday and whether euro zone debt crisis will worsen.
* Players watching progress of annual monsoon in India, the
world's No. 2 producer of sugar.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures dropped 0.70 cent to end
at $1.567 per lb.
* Market slips late as worries over euro zone debt crisis
keeps most players defensive and parked on the sidelines -
traders.
* "No one wants to place bets on this market given the macro
environment," a dealer said.
* Open interest as of June 8 stood at 156,413 lots, the
lowest for the market since May 31, ICE exchange data showed.
* Large coffee crop in top producer Brazil keeps tone of
bean values negative.
COCOA
* July cocoa slipped $3 to finish at $2,197 per
tonne.
* Market moved between $2,192 and $2,247.
* Smith believes resistance in cocoa around $2,250.
* He pegged support near $2,100 per tonne.
* Market driven higher by investor buying - brokers.
* Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen
partly supportive for the market.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)