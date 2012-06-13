June 13 Arabica coffee futures closed at their lowest level in two years on Wednesday after a choppy session, weighed down by uncertainty ahead of the Greek election this coming weekend.

Raw sugar futures also closed lower while U.S. cocoa changed direction and ended firmer on near-term supply concerns.

1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.92 -0.44 -2.2% 19.81 20.26 60,672 Sugar OCT 19.68 -0.3 -1.5% 19.42 19.86 58,976 Cocoa JUL 2257 8 0.4% 2,232 2,279 6,470 Cocoa SEP 2259 28 1.3% 2,217 2,266 13,038 Coffee JUL 152.5 -1.7 -1.1% 151.85 155.15 15,604 Coffee SEP 154.2 -1.15 -0.7% 153.70 156.40 17,670 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 156,744 108,002 92,961 ICE COCOA 28,190 25,084 20,768 ICE COFFEE 38,377 23,793 21,196

RAW SUGAR

* July sugar finished down 0.44 cent, or 2.2 percent, at 19.92 cents a lb.

* Market weighed down by expectations for large Brazilian crop - traders.

* "We've got a decent crop production number, and that I'm sure is pressuring it." - Sterling Smith, an analyst for Citibank in Chicago.

* Wet weather slowed the harvest and exports in top grower Brazil, lifting the spot contract's premium over the second position to a six-week high of 0.38 cent on Tuesday.

* The premium narrowed to close at 0.24 cent Wednesday.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures closed down 1.15 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $1.5420 per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position since mid-June 2010.

* September plumbed a session low of $1.5370.

* Coffee traded on both sides of unchanged in choppy dealings.

* Pressure and uncertainty as the eurozone debt crisis remained in focus ahead of the Greek election this weekend - traders.

* Volume was heavy for the second straight session, with roughly 38,377 lots trading - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

* Total volume on Tuesday reached 53,607 lots, the highest since April 13 - ICE data.

COCOA

* July cocoa rose $28, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $2,259 a tonne.

* Prices remained rangebound.

* September contract appeared to be headed toward the 100-day moving average at $2,292 per tonne.

* Futures buoyed by recent violence in top grower Ivory Coast and mid-crop supply worries in West Africa - traders.

* Tuesday's intraday rise above the 60-day moving average at $2,243 provided technical support - traders.

