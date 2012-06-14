June 14 Arabica coffee futures finished at a two-year low on Thursday attracting chart-based and investor sellers after hitting consecutive lows this week while a lack of buying interest allowed the market to fall.

Raw sugar closed mixed as dealers rolled positions out of the spot contract while U.S. cocoa ended up a shade in choppy dealings.

Most of the softs markets failed to garner strength from the broader commodity complex as the euro rose against the dollar and U.S. stocks gained, on rising hopes that the Greek elections this weekend will not put Greece on a path to exit the euro.

RAW SUGAR

* July sugar inched up 0.05 cent to close at 19.97 cents a lb, while the most-active October contract closed down 0.17 cent at 19.51 cents per lb.

* Market's main feature were rollovers as players moved positions out of the spot July contract.

* The spot contract is due to expire on June 29.

* Traders said overall tone of sugar weak given the slow pace of cash demand.

* The sugar market was extremely wary ahead of the Greek elections on Sunday and whether it may trigger another round of euro zone sell-offs in the commodity complex.

* Jack Scoville, analyst for the Price Group, said most of the trade avoiding risks.

* "If we don't have to do anything, we don't do it," he said.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures fell 3.15 cents, or 2 percent, to settle at $1.5105 per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position since mid-June 2010.

* September hit a session low at $1.5075 per lb.

* Market fell on selling based on the chart's technically weak indicators, as it continues to chart fresh lows and has fallen below long-term, medium-term and short-term moving averages - traders.

* "A long term bear trend here has got the market. The market tries to rebound almost every day. Today is just a little bit of follow-through of yesterday's lower lows." - Drew Geraghty, commodity broker with ICAP North America in New Jersey.

* Total open interest fell by 2,506 lots to 149,222 lots on June 13, the lowest since May 21 - ICE data.

* Sales of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's K-Cup coffee pods experienced a "noticeable slowdown" at U.S. offices in May, a research report said on Thursday, and shares of the company fell more than 4 percent.

COCOA

* July cocoa inched up $4 to settle at $2,263 a tonne.

* July contract appeared on track to touch the 100-day moving average at $2,291.

* Market lifted by follow-through short-covering - traders.

* Cocoa futures came off their highs as the short-covering dried up - traders.

* Total bags of cocoa reported by ICE Futures U.S. licensed warehouses reached 5,030,210 bags on June 13, up 427 bags from the previous day

