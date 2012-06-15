June 15 Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures ended higher Friday while cocoa settled lower as players tweaked their positions ahead of vital Greek elections that may spark financial turmoil if Athens is put on a path to exit the euro.

For financial market impact, please click: 2:10 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.84 0.87 4.4% 19.98 20.87 62,377 Sugar OCT 20.01 0.5 2.6% 19.51 20.07 60,929 Cocoa JUL 2219 -6 -0.3% 2,203 2,250 2,237 Cocoa SEP 2247 -16 -0.7% 2,240 2,271 9,916 Coffee JUL 150.05 0.85 0.6% 149.25 151.20 7,160 Coffee SEP 152 0.95 0.6% 151.00 153.15 10,407 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 166,278 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 16,642 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 21,367 24,502 19,769

RAW SUGAR

* Spot July raw sugar futures gained 0.87 cent, or 4.36 percent, to settle at 20.84 cents a lb.

* The now-benchmark October raw sugar contract added 0.50 or by 2.56 percent to finish at 20.01 cents per lb.

* For the week, the spot contract was up 4.3 percent.

* The active second position October contract inched up 0.35 percent.

* "We're on Greek watch," Sterling Smith, vice-president for commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group, said of the mood amongst soft market participants.

* Market focus turning to expiration of the July contract, which goes off the board on June 29.

* Open interest in July stood at 182,628 lots as of June 14 - ICE Futures U.S. data.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures added 0.95 cent to end at $1.52 per lb.

* On Thursday, the contract settled at $1.5105, the lowest settlement for the second position since mid-June 2010.

* On the week, the market is down 3.43 percent.

* September holds above Thursday's session low at $1.5075 per lb.

* Modest short-covering lifts market - brokers.

* Most players looking to impact of Greek election on Sunday, given macro factors have dominated trading in many financial markets.

COCOA

* September cocoa futures fell $16 to end at $2,247 per tonne.

* For the week, the market was up 2.8 percent.

* Market retreats after posting modest gains for most of the week on speculative short-covering - traders.

* Analysts also waiting for results of Greek elections as macro factors dominate dealings.

* Price differentials for Ghanian cocoa beans rose in Europe's cash cocoa market this week.

