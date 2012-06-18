June 18 Arabica coffee futures closed weak on
Monday, paring losses after hitting a two-year low on continued
pressure from the Brazilian harvest, while U.S. cocoa saw its
biggest one-day tumble in a month as the weak sterling weighed
on the market.
Raw sugar futures closed mixed on July/October position
rolling.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.86 0.02 0.1% 20.70 21.03 41,511
Sugar OCT 19.99 -0.02 -0.1% 19.75 20.14 59,804
Cocoa JUL 2174 -45 -2.0% 2,163 2,240 250
Cocoa SEP 2189 -58 -2.6% 2,175 2,266 14,812
Coffee JUL 149.55 -0.5 -0.3% 148.20 150.90 6,790
Coffee SEP 151.5 -0.5 -0.3% 150.10 152.75 12,225
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 155,297 113,135 93,043
ICE COCOA 22,641 26,015 21,025
ICE COFFEE 25,590 26,262 21,383
RAW SUGAR
* Spot July raw sugar futures inched up 0.02 cent to
finish at 20.86 cents a lb.
* Most-active October closed down 0.02 cent at 19.99
cents per lb.
* Market mostly lower in spread trade as players moved
positions out of spot July - brokers.
* July due to expire on Friday next week and investors
seeking to unwind positions.
* "It's almost all spreads," said The Price Group analyst
Jack Scoville.
* Open interest in July stands at 153,758 lots as of June
15, ICE Futures U.S. data. There are 10 sessions left before
July contract expires.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures fell 0.50 cent, or 0.3
percent, to settle at $1.5150 per lb.
* The most-active September contract pared its losses after
hitting a two-year low at $1.5010 per lb.
* Market pressured by general pessimistic macro-economic
sentiment and investor concern about the euro zone debt crisis
resumed - traders.
* Continued selling by producers and exporters in top grower
Brazil, where the currency is weak and the harvest for what is
widely expected to be a bumper crop weighs on the market -
traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 2,425 bags to
1,573,148 bags on June 15, with a heavy 43,378 bags pending
grading - ICE data.
COCOA
* September cocoa futures dropped $58, or 2.6
percent, to settle at $2,189 per tonne.
* Market turned lower, marking its biggest one-day
percentage fall in a month, on pressure from the weak sterling
versus the U.S. dollar - traders.
* "Until we can get through $2,271 (basis September), that's
resistance, the short-term traders are going to play the short
side." - Nick Gentile, chief of trading in commodity fund
Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.
* There were delivery notices for 241 lots on June 15, with
221 lots coming from No. 3 producer Indonesia, one session
before first notice day for the July contract - ICE data.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast are slightly
lagging last year's levels, with the quality of beans and
prospects of a slow start to next year's crop also hanging over
the sector in the world's top grower - exporters' estimates.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)