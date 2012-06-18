June 18 Arabica coffee futures closed weak on Monday, paring losses after hitting a two-year low on continued pressure from the Brazilian harvest, while U.S. cocoa saw its biggest one-day tumble in a month as the weak sterling weighed on the market.

Raw sugar futures closed mixed on July/October position rolling. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.86 0.02 0.1% 20.70 21.03 41,511 Sugar OCT 19.99 -0.02 -0.1% 19.75 20.14 59,804 Cocoa JUL 2174 -45 -2.0% 2,163 2,240 250 Cocoa SEP 2189 -58 -2.6% 2,175 2,266 14,812 Coffee JUL 149.55 -0.5 -0.3% 148.20 150.90 6,790 Coffee SEP 151.5 -0.5 -0.3% 150.10 152.75 12,225 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 155,297 113,135 93,043 ICE COCOA 22,641 26,015 21,025 ICE COFFEE 25,590 26,262 21,383

RAW SUGAR

* Spot July raw sugar futures inched up 0.02 cent to finish at 20.86 cents a lb.

* Most-active October closed down 0.02 cent at 19.99 cents per lb.

* Market mostly lower in spread trade as players moved positions out of spot July - brokers.

* July due to expire on Friday next week and investors seeking to unwind positions.

* "It's almost all spreads," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.

* Open interest in July stands at 153,758 lots as of June 15, ICE Futures U.S. data. There are 10 sessions left before July contract expires.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures fell 0.50 cent, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $1.5150 per lb.

* The most-active September contract pared its losses after hitting a two-year low at $1.5010 per lb.

* Market pressured by general pessimistic macro-economic sentiment and investor concern about the euro zone debt crisis resumed - traders.

* Continued selling by producers and exporters in top grower Brazil, where the currency is weak and the harvest for what is widely expected to be a bumper crop weighs on the market - traders.

* ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 2,425 bags to 1,573,148 bags on June 15, with a heavy 43,378 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* September cocoa futures dropped $58, or 2.6 percent, to settle at $2,189 per tonne.

* Market turned lower, marking its biggest one-day percentage fall in a month, on pressure from the weak sterling versus the U.S. dollar - traders.

* "Until we can get through $2,271 (basis September), that's resistance, the short-term traders are going to play the short side." - Nick Gentile, chief of trading in commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.

* There were delivery notices for 241 lots on June 15, with 221 lots coming from No. 3 producer Indonesia, one session before first notice day for the July contract - ICE data.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast are slightly lagging last year's levels, with the quality of beans and prospects of a slow start to next year's crop also hanging over the sector in the world's top grower - exporters' estimates.

