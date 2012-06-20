June 20 Arabica coffee futures sank to close
down 4 percent on Wednesday, as the weakness in the commodity
complex pressured the market and spurred dealers to liquidate
their long positions a day after the market rallied.
U.S. cocoa futures also sank 4 percent, although dealings
were thin, while raw sugar moved higher on speculative buying.
There was a generally weaker trend in the larger commodity
complex ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve announcement that was
not released until the softs markets had closed.
2:10 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 21.74 0.17 0.8% 21.18 21.80 33,483
Sugar OCT 20.97 0.18 0.9% 20.52 20.99 70,088
Cocoa JUL 2167 -63 -2.8% 2,156 2,228 155
Cocoa SEP 2169 -66 -3.0% 2,145 2,242 10,661
Coffee JUL 150.75 -5.85 -3.7% 150.00 159.15 7,459
Coffee SEP 152.4 -6.4 -4.0% 151.10 161.50 27,100
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 148,693 120,945 93,574
ICE COCOA 17,106 26,518 21,104
ICE COFFEE 42,256 26,787 21,351
RAW SUGAR
* Spot July raw sugar futures settled up 0.17 cent,
or 0.8 percent, at 21.74 cents a lb, its highest settlement
since April 25.
* Most-active October rose 0.18 cent, or 0.9 percent,
to end at 20.97 cents per lb.
* Market grinds higher on speculative buying - brokers.
* Investors steadily liquidating positions in spot July
before it goes off the board next week.
* Rains in Brazil which have delayed the harvest and
hindered loading in ports of Santos and Paranagua supporting
sugar values.
* "The ports are getting back up a little bit," said
Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at
Citibank's Institutional Client Group.
* Market closely watching July/October spread since it will
be main driver in how much sugar is delivered against the tape
here.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures tumbled 6.40 cents, or 4
percent, to close at $1.5240 per lb.
* The move caused the arabica premium over LIFFE robusta to
fall to roughly 57 cents/lb, from about 63 cents/lb the previous
session.
* The market gave back Tuesday's sharp gains in heavy
volume.
* Long liquidation pressured arabica futures after the
expectation for follow-through buying from Tuesday's rally
failed to materialize - traders.
* The move lower was commodity wide as investors awaited an
announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve, that was made after
the market closed - traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 4,899 bags to
1,584,037 bags on June 19, with 46,981 bags pending grading -
ICE data.
COCOA
* September cocoa futures sank $66, or 3 percent, to
end at $2,169 per tonne.
* U.S. cocoa futures tumbled in thin dealings, as some
market participants holding long positions became nervous ahead
of the Fed announcement and liquidated their positions - Nick
Gentile, chief of trading in commodity fund Atlantic Capital
Advisors in New Jersey.
* The benchmark September contract sank $50 per tonne within
60 seconds at 11:03 p.m. EDT (1403 GMT), briefly dropping into
technically oversold levels below 30 on a one-minute chart, on
the 14-day relative strength index.
* The move triggered sell-stops under $2,180, basis
September, and resulted in 1,230 lots trading within 60 seconds.
* A total of 277 delivery notices have been issued this
month for the July contract - ICE.
