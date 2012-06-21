June 21 Arabica coffee futures soared to close up 4.2 percent on Thursday, going against the session's weak trend in commodities, lifted by heavy short-covering by investors on first notice day for the spot contract.

Raw sugar and U.S. cocoa futures finished weak as the dollar rallied, stocks on major markets fell and crude oil priced dropped more than 3 percent. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 21.39 -0.35 -1.6% 21.00 21.81 23,763 Sugar OCT 20.79 -0.18 -0.9% 20.39 21.14 61,506 Cocoa JUL 2130 -37 -1.7% 2,141 2,200 31 Cocoa SEP 2147 -22 -1.0% 2,137 2,209 9,113 Coffee JUL 157.75 7 4.6% 150.00 158.15 818 Coffee SEP 158.8 6.4 4.2% 151.40 159.35 16,424 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 114,567 124,909 93,830 ICE COCOA 15,855 26,582 21,113 ICE COFFEE 23,476 27,886 21,474

RAW SUGAR

* Spot July raw sugar futures dropped 0.35 cent, or 1.6 percent, to finish at 21.39 cents a lb.

* Most-active September fell 0.18 cent, or 0.9 percent, to end at 20.79 cents per lb.

* Market choppy and pressured late in the session on investor selling and automatic sell orders - brokers.

* Excessive rains in top producer Brazil helping to support the market - Nick Gentile, chief trader of Atlantic Capital Advisors.

* Investors seem to be taking a breather - dealers.

* Market players trying to decide if further macro turmoil in the works for sugar and other soft commodities.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures soared 6.40 cents, or 4.2 percent, to settle at $1.5880 per lb, an inside session.

* The move caused the arabica premium over LIFFE robusta to jump to nearly 65 cents per lb, from about 57 cents the previous session.

* The market bucked the weak trend in the commodity complex as producers waited for the market to climb to $1.60 per lb, basis September - traders.

* Heavy short-covering by investors lifted the market, after having rolled their positions from July to September, the more expensive contract that was closer to their automatic stop orders - dealers.

* It has been a volatile week for arabica futures which soared on Tuesday and tumbled on Wednesday - traders.

* It is first notice day for the July contract. There were 564 delivery notices issued on June 20 - ICE data.

* Spreads narrowed sharply, with July/September closing at 1.05 cents versus 1.65 cents on Wedneday.

* ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 5,020 bags to 1,589,057 bags on June 20, with 52,943 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* September cocoa futures eased $22, or 1 percent, to finish at $2,147 per tonne, the lowest settlement since June 4.

* The market fell along with the commodity complex.

* Additional pressure came from the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1.4 percent to a 2-1/2-week low.

* A total of 298 delivery notices have been issued this month for the delivery on July 6, as of June 20 - ICE.

