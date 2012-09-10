Sept 10 Arabica coffee put in its best daily performance since January 2009 on Monday, rallying almost 7 percent, on technical buying and short covering. Sugar continued to rebound, while cocoa came under pressure for a second day as investors locked in profits after the market's 12-percent rally over the past two weeks. 3:24 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.43 0.05 0.3% 19.30 19.74 62,630 Sugar MAR 20.1 0.19 1.0% 19.83 20.27 50,084 Cocoa SEP 2696 -28 -1.2% 2,660 2,711 25 Cocoa DEC 2653 -23 -0.7% 2,582 2,670 13,717 Coffee SEP 173.4 10.7 6.6% 173.50 173.50 5 Coffee DEC 173.65 10.65 6.5% 163.25 174.35 20,671 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 130,299 88,546 96,832 ICE COCOA 18,841 24,869 22,140 ICE COFFEE 27,177 22,921 22,181 RAW SUGAR * ICE October raw sugar futures rose 0.25 percent to settle at 19.43 cents per lb. * Recovering from two-year lows hit last week, prices were boosted by a more constructive technical outlook, offsetting the impact of renewed monsoon rains in India. The wet weather will reduce the threat of a prolonged drought. * Position rolling out of the October contract, ahead of its expiry at the end of the month, into March, continued and boosted volume - traders. * Open interest rose by almost 10,000 lots to 733,204, its highest level since mid-June, reflecting the growing speculative net short position. * Speculators switched to a net short position in the week to Sept. 6, CFTC data showed. Betting on lower prices as crop and harvest weather have improved in the world's biggest producers Brazil and India, they now hold their biggest net short position since December 2007. * India's sugar output in the next season starting October is expected to drop 4 percent from a previous forecast due to a drought, a leading trade body said on Monday, but analysts still see some exportable surplus. * The last available Thai raw sugar from the current crop was sold to trading houses at the highest premiums in two years, at above 300 points to New York futures, and consumers are now shifting their focus to next year's delivery, dealers said. * October sugar will retest a resistance at 19.61 cents per lb, as a rebound from 18.81 cents has not completed. * France expects its sugar beet crop to fall 7.1 percent this year from 2011, due to lower yields in all of the country's major producing regions, the French farm ministry said on Monday. ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE surged as much as 6.9 percent before settling up 6.5 percent at $1.7365 per lb, a one-month high. It pierced a 100-day moving average at $1.71. * That was its biggest one-day gain since January 2009. * Traders said there was little fundamental news behind the move up, pointing to technical buying and short covering after heavy fund and speculative selling since mid-July. That had pushed prices to multi-month lows last week, wiping almost 18 percent off its value. * Stops were triggered when it pierced $1.70 per lb, breaking out of its recent range - traders. * The market used Friday's CFTC data as a trigger to buy, traders said. Speculators added to their net short position for the seventh straight week, taking it to a new record high for the third week in a row. * "The simple fact that the short had added was a red flag to the bulls," said Sucden's Nick Penney. * Farmers in Brazil, the world's largest producer, may return to sell into the rally after a prolonged absence - traders. "This is exactly what they've been waiting for," said Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago. * Open interest rose 700 lots to 144,937 lots, its highest level since mid-June, reflecting a buildup of short speculative positions. * ICE certified stocks rose by 6,496 bags to over 2 million bags on Sept. 7, the highest since August 2010 - ICE data. * Uganda's coffee exports fell 25 percent in August to 233,451 60-kg bags, below what the country had projected, due to slowing production in some growing regions, the state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority said. COCOA * ICE December cocoa futures closed down $23, or 0.85 percent, to settle at $2,653 per tonne on profit taking after prices hit 10-months highs on Thursday. * The recent rally has pushed open interest up to a fresh record of 205,343 lots on Sept. 7, up from 204,878 a day earlier - ICE data. * The noncommercial dealers more than doubled their net long position in U.S. cocoa futures and options, making it the highest since May 2010 in the week to Sept. 6, betting on supply disruptions from West Africa, the world's No. 1 producer. * Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod reached 51,000 tonnes by Aug. 30 since the start of the light crop in mid-July, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday. * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,348,000 tonnes by Sept. 9, exporters estimated on Monday, compared with 1,429,393 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. * Fears that an unevenly managed reform of the cocoa sector in top grower Ivory Coast will cause chaos in its exports are likely to support prices of the chocolate ingredient, even though better rains may result in slightly larger output next season. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)