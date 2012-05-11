May 11 Raw sugar settled weaker Friday, finishing the week lower for the seventh straight time. Arabica coffee likewise closed down, with its premium over robusta beans shrinking to its narrowest since June 2010.

U.S. cocoa settled lower on a weaker sterling. Volumes were light across the board.

2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.22 -0.23 -1.1% 20.19 20.58 35,188 Sugar OCT 20.62 -0.21 -1.0% 20.58 20.92 17,541 Cocoa MAY 2372 -18 -0.8% 2,272 2,274 14 Cocoa JUL 2319 -19 -0.8% 2,291 2,330 6,502 Coffee MAY 176.55 -1.95 -1.1% 179.00 179.25 8 Coffee JUL 177.15 -1.5 -0.8% 175.60 179.15 8,077 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 70,802 119,018 92,969 ICE COCOA 12,675 26,402 20,205 ICE COFFEE 12,917 27,309 20,732

RAW SUGAR

* Most-active July eased 0.23 cent to close at 20.22 cents per lb.

* For the five sessions, the market lost 2.8 percent, marking the seventh straight down week.

* Cash interest lifted prices off session lows - brokers.

* "There's some buying down there," said Jack Scoville of The Price Group, referring to consumer interest near 20 cents, basis July.

* Sugar still struggling from large supplies of sugar flowing out of Brazil's center-south crop.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas futures dropped 1.50 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at $1.7715 per lb.

* July contract finished the week up 1.5 percent.

* Market consolidated after falling to a 19-month low earlier this week - traders.

* "Coffee has had a couple percentage point rallies over the last couple days so this just a very minor pullback, it's probably a little bit of profit taking coming in." - Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine Investment in Chicago.

* LIFFE robusta futures rallied to the highest level in nearly eight months, bringing the arabica premium over robusta to around 80 cents per lb, the lowest level since June 2010.

* Brazil's 2012/13 coffee harvest now starting will reach 55.3 million 60-kg bags, giant German coffee trader Neumann Kaffee Gruppe (NKG) said in a report seen by Reuters.

COCOA

* July cocoa settled down $19 at $2,319 per tonne.

* On the week, July closed up 1.3 percent.

* July found strong support at the 100-day moving average $2,291, the session low.

* Market pressured by the weak sterling and lower commodity complex - traders.

* Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast's south and southwestern regions expect a drop in output this year due to a lack of maintenance on plantations and poor weather, though quality is improving as the mid-crop harvest gains momentum.

For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)