Feb 7 Arabica coffee futures settled
higher in heavy volume on Tuesday, on broadbased buying spurred
by optimism in the euro zone while March/May spreading dominated
the session.
U.S. cocoa also finished up a shade in a day marked by heavy
position rolling while raw sugar closed lower aftera choppy
session.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 24.4 -0.1 -0.4% 24.07 24.66 58,772
Sugar MAY 23.58 -0.16 -0.7% 23.33 23.87 48,378
Cocoa MAR 2273 10 0.4% 2,230 2,285 16,622
Coffee MAR 220.95 2.15 1.0% 215.80 222.45 19,923
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 145,413 84,823 89,112
ICE COCOA 41,377 18,538 18,274
ICE COFFEE 37,857 17,153 19,301
SUGAR
* Key March raw sugar futures ended down 0.10 cent at
24.40 cents a lb.
* Market crawled higher intraday as dollar turned lower -
brokers.
* Switch activity also seen as players move positions out of
March since it will expire at end of the month.
* The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said supplies
plentiful.
* Market took note of news that sugar surplus in 2012/2013
being scaled back at a conferences in Dubai.
COFFEE
* Key March arabica coffee rose 2.15 cents, or 1
percent, to finish at $2.2095 per lb.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at 2.7 cents per lb,
from 2.9 cents on Monday.
* Position rolling out of March ahead of its first notice
day Feb. 21 and into May continued to be active and lift
volume - traders.
* "It means that people are paying in to cover their shorts,
to put their shorts into the future months, which is typically
bullish." - U.S. dealer.
* Market turned higher on broad-based buying in the
commodity complex, on signs that a Greek bailout agreement could
be reached later in the day.
* Brazilian dockers are considering a 24-hour work stoppage
on Wednesday that would halt movement at the country's largest
port, Santos, and five other key docks, in a dispute over
working conditions and a financially-troubled pension fund.
* Total open interest climbed by 2,401 lots to 134,642 lots
on Monday, the highest level since Feb. 9, 2011 - ICE data.
* ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 5,155 bags to
1,540,268 bags by Feb. 6, with 40,319 bags pending grading - ICE
data.
COCOA
* Key March cocoa inched up $10 to close at $2,273
per tonne.
* Heavy March/May spreading continued to dominate the
session, ahead of the March contract's first notice day Feb. 15
- traders.
* Market was choppy, finding support around the 40-day
moving average at $2,225 per tonne and getting a lift from the
upward move in the commodity complex - traders.
* The International Cocoa Organization expects a small
deficit in the global cocoa market in 2011/12, as lower cocoa
prices and a "relatively" strong harmattan wind in top producer
Ivory Coast contribute to up to a 10 percent fall in global
cocoa output.
* Total open interest climbed 1,893 contracts to 171,816
contracts on Monday, the highest since Jan. 10 - ICE data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)