Feb 7 Arabica coffee futures settled higher in heavy volume on Tuesday, on broadbased buying spurred by optimism in the euro zone while March/May spreading dominated the session.

U.S. cocoa also finished up a shade in a day marked by heavy position rolling while raw sugar closed lower aftera choppy session. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.4 -0.1 -0.4% 24.07 24.66 58,772 Sugar MAY 23.58 -0.16 -0.7% 23.33 23.87 48,378 Cocoa MAR 2273 10 0.4% 2,230 2,285 16,622 Cocoa MAR 2273 10 0.4% 2,230 2,285 16,622 Coffee MAR 220.95 2.15 1.0% 215.80 222.45 19,923 Coffee MAR 220.95 2.15 1.0% 215.80 222.45 19,923 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 145,413 84,823 89,112 ICE COCOA 41,377 18,538 18,274 ICE COFFEE 37,857 17,153 19,301

SUGAR

* Key March raw sugar futures ended down 0.10 cent at 24.40 cents a lb.

* Market crawled higher intraday as dollar turned lower - brokers.

* Switch activity also seen as players move positions out of March since it will expire at end of the month.

* The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said supplies plentiful.

* Market took note of news that sugar surplus in 2012/2013 being scaled back at a conferences in Dubai.

COFFEE

* Key March arabica coffee rose 2.15 cents, or 1 percent, to finish at $2.2095 per lb.

* March/May spread narrowed to close at 2.7 cents per lb, from 2.9 cents on Monday.

* Position rolling out of March ahead of its first notice day Feb. 21 and into May continued to be active and lift volume - traders.

* "It means that people are paying in to cover their shorts, to put their shorts into the future months, which is typically bullish." - U.S. dealer.

* Market turned higher on broad-based buying in the commodity complex, on signs that a Greek bailout agreement could be reached later in the day.

* Brazilian dockers are considering a 24-hour work stoppage on Wednesday that would halt movement at the country's largest port, Santos, and five other key docks, in a dispute over working conditions and a financially-troubled pension fund.

* Total open interest climbed by 2,401 lots to 134,642 lots on Monday, the highest level since Feb. 9, 2011 - ICE data.

* ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 5,155 bags to 1,540,268 bags by Feb. 6, with 40,319 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* Key March cocoa inched up $10 to close at $2,273 per tonne.

* Heavy March/May spreading continued to dominate the session, ahead of the March contract's first notice day Feb. 15 - traders.

* Market was choppy, finding support around the 40-day moving average at $2,225 per tonne and getting a lift from the upward move in the commodity complex - traders.

* The International Cocoa Organization expects a small deficit in the global cocoa market in 2011/12, as lower cocoa prices and a "relatively" strong harmattan wind in top producer Ivory Coast contribute to up to a 10 percent fall in global cocoa output.

* Total open interest climbed 1,893 contracts to 171,816 contracts on Monday, the highest since Jan. 10 - ICE data. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)