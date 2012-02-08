Feb 8 Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa
futures closed lower on Wednesday, as position rolling dominated
the session and short-covering continued to narrow the March/May
spreads.
Raw sugar inched higher.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 24.48 0.08 0.3% 24.25 24.77 50,133
Sugar MAY 23.64 0.06 0.3% 23.44 23.87 41,261
Cocoa MAR 2263 -10 -0.4% 2,243 2,304 15,920
Cocoa MAY 2278 -13 -0.6% 2,261 2,316 14,526
Coffee MAR 220.05 -0.9 -0.4% 219.15 222.30 14,206
Coffee MAY 222.6 -1.05 -0.5% 221.70 225.00 11,004
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 121,840 84,823 89,112
ICE COCOA 36,253 18,538 18,274
ICE COFFEE 30,979 17,153 19,301
SUGAR
* Key March raw sugar futures closed up 0.08 cent at
24.48 cents a lb.
* Market edges higher on investor buying - brokers.
* March contract still hemmed in under bullish target of 25
cents.
* News that China will buy 1 million tonnes of white sugar
for state reserves seen bullish for the market.
* Nick Gentile, chief of trading at commodity fund Atlantic
Capital Advisors, said sugar may have enough momentum to push
higher in coming days.
COFFEE
* Key March arabica coffee fell 0.90 cent to close at
$2.2005 per lb.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at 2.55 cents per lb,
from 2.7 cents on Monday.
* Spread narrowed on short-covering, as speculators are
currently holding a net short position - traders.
* Position rolling out of March ahead of its first notice
day Feb. 21 and into May continued to be the main feature
- traders.
* Open interest in arabica futures rose 1,776 lots to
136,418 lots on Feb. 7, the highest since Feb. 9, 2011 - ICE
data.
* Total volume Feb. 7 soared to 42,389 lots, the highest
since August 2011 - ICE data.
COCOA
* Key May cocoa dropped $13 to settle at $2,278 per
tonne.
* Heavy March/May spreading remained the session's main
feature ahead of the March contract's first notice day Feb. 15 -
traders.
* March/May spread narrowed on speculator short-covering,
closing at $15 per tonne versus $18 on Tuesday.
* Market was choppy, finding support around the 40-day
moving average at $2,251 per tonne - traders.
* Leading export companies and authorities in Ivory Coast
have moved closer to solving a dispute threatening to derail the
top cocoa grower's planned reform of the sector - officials from
both sides said after talks that ended late on Tuesday.
* Total volume on Tuesday reached 47,423 lots, the highest
since Nov. 9 - ICE data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)