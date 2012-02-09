Feb 9 U.S. cocoa futures closed lower on
Thursday, falling through resistance at the 40-day moving
average and on heavy position rolling out of the March contract
that narrowed the March/May spread.
Arabica coffee changed direction late in the day and closed
lower after failing to breach the highs of the previous two
sessions. Raw sugar futures settled higher, following the
commodity complex higher with some support from the weak U.S.
dollar.
All three markets saw heavy volume.
2:19 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 24.53 -0.04 -0.2% 24.38 24.89 50,126
Sugar MAY 23.71 -0.03 -0.1% 23.57 24.07 47,315
Cocoa MAR 2236 -48 -2.1% 2,186 2,265 17,757
Cocoa MAY 2244 -34 -1.5% 2,203 2,277 18,359
Coffee MAR 216 -4.9 -2.2% 214.75 222.15 16,732
Coffee MAY 218.25 -4.35 -2.0% 217.05 224.60 10,946
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 136,568 84,845 89,115
ICE COCOA 41,177 18,549 18,275
ICE COFFEE 31,772 17,156 19,301
SUGAR
* Key March raw sugar futures settled 0.05 cent
higher at 24.53 cents a lb.
* Weaker dollar gave market a boost, in line with other
commodities - brokers.
* "It's mostly dollar-related," said The Price Group analyst
Jack Scoville.
* Expectations of long-term buying by China to restock its
state reserves supportive for sweetener.
* But key March raw sugar contract again capped before
topside target of 25 cents.
COFFEE
* Key March arabica coffee changed direction and
closed down 4.05 cents, or 1.8 percent, to finish at $2.16 per
lb.
* Market turned lower when it failed to reach the session
highs from the previous two sessions, attracting investor
selling - traders.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at 2.25 cents per lb,
from 2.55 cents on Wednesday.
* Position rolling out of March ahead of its first notice
day Feb. 21 and into May continued to be the main feature
- traders.
* Open interest in arabica futures dropped by 2,503
contracts to 133,915 contracts on Feb. 8, down from the previous
day's one-year high at 136,418 contracts - ICE data.
* ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 6,646 bags to
1,546,639 bagson Feb.8, with a heavy 55,723 bags pending grading
- ICE data.
* Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins parent Dunkin' Brands
Group Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly
profit on strong U.S. results, but its shares fell 2.3 percent
after it issued a seemingly conservative full-year profit
forecast.
COCOA
* May cocoa closed down $34, or 1.5 percent, at
$2,244 per tonne.
* Heavy March/May spreading continued ahead of the March
contract's first notice day Feb. 15 - traders.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at $8 per tonne versus
$15 on Wednesday.
* Market ignored the strong sterling against the U.S.
dollar and turned lower, falling below the 40-day moving average
for the first time in a month - traders.
* Sell-stops were triggered after May dropped below the
support of the 40-day moving average at $2,252 per tonne, basis
May - traders.
* Cocoa stored in ICE certified warehouses jumped to
4,220,989 bags on Dec. 8, up a heavy 195,431 bags from the day
before - ICE data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)