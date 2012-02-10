Feb 10 U.S. cocoa futures closed down nearly 4 percent on Friday, on follow-through weakness after tumbling below the 40-day moving average. March/May spreading remained heavy.

Arabica coffee also closed lower after a choppy session that lacked firm direction, while raw sugar inched upward

All three markets continued to experience heavy volume.

1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.67 0.14 0.6% 24.17 24.73 42,284 Sugar MAY 23.8 0.09 0.4% 23.37 23.85 37,144 Cocoa MAR 2156 -80 -3.6% 2,140 2,226 12,132 Cocoa MAY 2161 -83 -3.7% 2,144 2,234 16,365 Coffee MAR 215.3 -0.7 -0.3% 214.45 218.00 17,163 Coffee MAY 217.4 -0.85 -0.4% 216.60 220.25 12,989 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 107,314 92,041 88,404 ICE COCOA 35,398 20,606 18,365 ICE COFFEE 35,010 19,016 19,309

SUGAR

* Key March raw sugar futures finished up 0.14 cent at 24.67 cents a lb.

* On the week, the market is up 3 percent.

* Market crawls higher on buying by small investors - brokers.

* Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said attempts by the market to advance were capped by fact that there is "lots of sugar available" in the market.

* He said inability of March contract to get past and close over 25 cents a lb may lead to a pullback toward 23 cents.

COFFEE

* Key March arabica coffee closed down 0.70 cent at $2.1530 per lb.

* March finished the week down 0.3 percent.

* March/May position rolling continued to dominate the choppy session- traders.

* March/May spread narrowed to close at 2.10 cents per lb, from 2.25 cents on Thursday.

* First notice day for March is Feb. 21.

* Colombia's coffee production in January fell 41 percent from a year earlier to 535,000 60-kg bags due to the continued effects of heavy rains on the crop, the country's coffee federation said on Thursday.

* La Nina, a sea surface phenomenon usually linked to heavy rains and flooding in Asia-Pacific and South America and drought in Africa, seems to have reached its peak and is expected to fade between March and May - World Meteorological Organization.

COCOA

* May cocoa dropped $83, or 3.7 percent, to settle at $2,161 per tonne.

* Benchmark May contract finished the week down 3.6 percent.

* Heavy March/May spreading continued ahead of the March contract's first notice day Feb. 15 - traders.

* March/May spread narrowed to close at $5 per tonne versus $8 on Thursday.

* Market fell along with the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar and the lower commodity complex - traders.

* Market extended its losses on chart-based selling after May dropped through the 40-day moving average Thursday - traders. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)