Feb 14 Arabica coffee futures on ICE
tumbled to close down nearly 4 percent at a 14-month low
Tuesday, falling on origin selling, long liquidation and
sell-stops.
U.S. cocoa changed direction and soared, extending its
intraday gains to rise 5.9 percent after closing up 3.6 percent
as producers sat on the sidelines and investor short-covering
spurred the market higher.
Raw sugar finished weak.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 24.25 -0.39 -1.6% 24.07 24.55 36,521
Sugar MAY 23.38 -0.41 -1.7% 23.17 23.72 36,815
Cocoa MAR 2270 71 3.2% 2,180 2,330 4,982
Cocoa MAY 2270 78 3.6% 2,165 2,322 18,147
Coffee MAR 204.2 -8.1 -3.8% 203.25 213.30 11,798
Coffee MAY 206.15 -8.45 -3.9% 205.30 215.75 19,787
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 96,344 99,869 101,930
ICE COCOA 30,563 14,670 17,358
ICE COFFEE 39,499 17,058 19,362
SUGAR
* Key March raw sugar futures dropped 0.39 cent, or
1.6 percent, to close at 24.25 cents a lb.
* March/May spreading was active, with the premium rising to
0.87 cent, from 0.85 cent on Monday.
* Market felt pressure from risk-averse selling - traders.
* March contract remained rangebound, with strong resistance
at 25 cents per lb and support at 24 cents - traders.
* Brazil's center south cane crushing and sugar output was
minimal in the last fortnight with only a handful of mills still
crushing the mostly finished 2011/12 harvest - cane industry
association Unica.
COFFEE
* Key May arabica coffee sank 8.45 cents, or 3.9
percent, to finish at $2.0615 per lb, the weakest settlement for
the second position since December 2010.
* May sank 4.3 percent to an intraday low at $2.0530 per lb,
as the market continued to tumble after settling.
* March/May position rolling continued to boost volume
significantly ahead of first notice day for the March contract
on Feb. 21 - traders.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at 1.95 cents per lb,
from 2.30 cents per lb on Monday.
* Market felt pressure from risk aversion earlier in the
session, but heavy origin selling, and fund and commercial long
liquidation pushed prices lower, triggering heavy sell-stops -
traders.
* May tumbled below $2.10 per lb, a key psychological level
- ICE data.
* Sharp move lower is viewed as extremely bearish,
particularly as arabica futures failed to attract any spillover
support from Liffe's robusta market, which climbed and extended
its recently inverted structure - traders
COCOA
* May cocoa settled up $78, or 3.6 percent, at $2,270
a tonne.
* Light March/May spreading ahead of the March contract's
first notice day Wednesday - traders.
* March closed even with May, narrowing from a $7
premium on Monday, when the market inverted for the first time
since July 2011.
* May soared 5.9 percent to a high of $2,322 per tonne, on
heavy investor short-covering after the market settled -
traders.
* "The commitment of traders report showed new shorts last
week and today they ran for the hills." - U.S. cocoa dealer.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)