Feb 16 Arabica coffee futures closed at
the lowest level in 15 months on Thursday, dropping for the
seventh straight day but paring loses after falling below the
psychological level of $2 per lb.
U.S. cocoa futures finished firm, with its front-month
premium climbing higher. Raw sugar also saw a stronger session.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 24.59 0.1 0.4% 24.25 24.81 31,886
Sugar MAY 23.73 0.16 0.7% 23.33 23.91 44,327
Cocoa MAR 2453 61 2.6% 2,337 2,477 510
Cocoa MAY 2405 14 0.6% 2,323 2,420 16,523
Coffee MAR 199.3 -1.1 -0.6% 195.90 202.25 6,914
Coffee MAY 201.2 -1.35 -0.7% 197.80 204.50 16,876
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 112,757 103,379 87,473
ICE COCOA 25,840 24,431 18,761
ICE COFFEE 29,084 23,520 19,442
SUGAR
* March raw sugar futures inched up 0.1 cent to close
at 24.59 cents per lb.
* The premium of March closed at a premium of 0.86 cent to
May, narrowing from 0.92 cent on Wednesday.
* March/May spreading helped lift volume - traders.
* March remained stuck within band of 24 cents and 25 cents,
lacking any firm direction - traders.
* Market expected to stay rangebound until new fundamentals
arise - traders.
COFFEE
* Key May arabica coffee closed down 1.35 cents, or
0.7 percent, at $2.0120 per lb, the weakest settlement for the
second position since November 2010.
* May closed lower for the seventh straight day.
* May fell 2.3 percent to a session low at $1.9780 per lb.
* March/May position rolling was light ahead of first notice
day for the March contract on Feb. 21 - traders.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at 1.90 cents per lb,
from 2.15 cents per lb on Wednesday.
* Coffee dropped on follow-through selling - traders.
* Total open interest inched up 837 lots to 131,167 lots on
Feb. 15, when the market extended its losses and total volume
reached a heavy 43,499 lots - ICE data.
* J. M. Smucker Co reported lower-than-expected
quarterly results and slashed its earnings forecast for the
year, as higher prices of brands like Jif peanut butter and
Folgers coffee put off shoppers and increased costs hurt
margins.
COCOA
* May cocoa closing up $14 at $2,405 a tonne.
* March closed at a $48 premium to May, a sharp rise
from $1 on Wednesday.
* Market consolidated lower on profit-taking earlier but
then turned higher, extending gains from the previous three
sessions - traders.
* May contract faced resistance at the 100-day moving
average $2,424 per tonne.
* Concern about dry weather hurting the crop in Ivory Coast
underpinned the market - traders.
* Total open interest inched up 642 lots to 163,964 lots on
Feb. 15, when the market soared, while volume reached 30,836
lots, a two week low - ICE data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)