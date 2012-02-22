CORRECTED-Kraft Heinz sales fall 3.8 pct
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar and lower demand in the United States.
Feb 22 Raw sugar futures closed at a 3-1/2 month high on Wednesday, on concerns about nearby supplies and on continued buying after surpassing a 200-day moving average.
U.S. cocoa crept up to finish at a four-week high, remaining above the 100-day moving average for the second straight day, while arabica coffee dropped on profit-taking.
2:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 25.76 0.41 1.6% 25.25 25.81 26,899 Sugar MAY 24.71 0.24 1.0% 24.29 24.75 59,654 Cocoa MAR 2457 1 0.0% 2,430 2,480 36 Cocoa MAY 2438 14 0.6% 2,400 2,454 8,163 Coffee MAR 200.75 -3.9 -1.9% 200.35 205.10 654 Coffee MAY 201.85 -4.2 -2.0% 201.45 206.40 9,615 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 150,053 102,441 87,106 ICE COCOA 14,913 25,470 18,916 ICE COFFEE 13,480 24,816 19,638
* March raw sugar futures gained 0.41 cent, or 1.6 percent, to close at 25.76 cents per lb, the highest close since Nov. 9.
* May finished 0.24 cent higher at 24.71 cents per lb.
* The premium of March to May closed at 1.05 cent, widening from 0.88 cent on Tuesday.
* Sugar extended its gains in choppy dealings, after rising above the 200-day moving average on Tuesday at 25.34 cents per lb.
* Concerns about nearby tight supplies helped lift the market, while plentiful supplies are expected in the long-term - traders.
* Total volume on Tuesday soared to 176,165 lots, the highest since June 2011, when open interest rose 10,744 lots to 699,138 lots - ICE data.
* The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold 24,000 tonnes of raw sugar from the next 2012/13 crop to international trading house Marubeni at a premium of 91 points over New York raw sugar prices - senior TCSC official.
COFFEE
* Key May arabica coffee dropped 4.20 cents, or 2 percent, to finish at $2.0185 per lb.
* Market consolidated in an inside day, giving back Tuesday's gains.
* Profit-taking and origin selling in Central America, weighed on the market - traders.
* Arabica futures felt pressure from the weak Thomson Reuters CRB index - traders.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 1.1 cents per lb, from 1.4 cents.
COCOA
* May cocoa futures rose $14 to settle at $2,438 a tonne, the highest settlement since Jan. 26.
* The March contract closed at a $19 premium to May, compared with $32 on Tuesday.
* The market extended its gains after climbing above the 100-day moving average on Tuesday - traders.
* Concern about damage to the midcrop in top grower Ivory Coast after a drier-than-usual Harmattan wind in parts of the country, helped lift the market - traders.
* New York cocoa could rise to $2,536 per tonne, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci projection level of an upward wave "C". (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)
