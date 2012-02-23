Feb 23 U.S. cocoa futures closed down nearly 4 percent on Thursday, falling from a four-week high as profit-taking triggered sell-stops on the way down, while raw sugar closed at its highest level in almost four months after a choppy session.

Arabica coffee futures climbed, with a lift from the weak U.S. dollar and rallying Liffe robusta coffee market. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 25.94 0.18 0.7% 25.56 26.23 22,388 Sugar MAY 24.86 0.15 0.6% 24.43 24.92 54,786 Cocoa MAR 2371 -86 -3.5% 2,350 2,519 26 Cocoa MAY 2344 -94 -3.9% 2,307 2,467 15,036 Coffee MAR 202 1.25 0.6% 200.85 205.35 209 Coffee MAY 202.05 0.2 0.1% 201.00 205.70 9,946 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 129,355 106,196 87,133 ICE COCOA 21,538 25,493 18,928 ICE COFFEE 14,199 24,899 19,636

SUGAR

* March raw sugar futures rose 0.18 cent to finish at 25.94 cents per lb, the highest close since Oct. 28.

* May settled up 0.15 cent at 24.86 cents per lb.

* The premium of March to May closed at 1.08 cent, widening from 1.05 cent on Wednesday.

* Sugar moved in a choppy session, with some follow-through support coming after trading above the 200-day moving average on Tuesday at 25.34 cents per lb.

* Concerns about nearby tight supplies helped lift the market, while plentiful supplies are expected in the long-term - traders.

* Market mostly followed U.S. crude futures, which traded in both positive and negative territory.

* India's government issued a notification to mills detailing terms for the export of 1 million tonnes of unrestricted sugar during the 2011/12 season - trade source told Reuters.

COFFEE

* Key May arabica coffee rose 0.20 cent to settle at $2.0205 per lb.

* March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.05 cent per lb, from 1.1 cents on Wednesday.

* Market rose, ignoring the weak commodity complex, with some support from the weak U.S. dollar - traders.

* Arabica futures also felt some spillover support from the rallying robusta coffee market on Liffe - traders.

* ICE certified arabica stocks dropped by 769 bags to 1,567,500 bags by Feb. 22, with 42,252 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* May cocoa closed down $94, or 3.9 percent, at $2,344 a tonne.

* May slumped 5.4 percent to a session low at $2,307, after climbing to a four-week high at $2,467.

* The March contract widened to close at a $27 premium to May, compared with $19 on Wednesday.

* Market fell on profit-taking and on broadbased selling as the commodity complex turned lower - traders.

* When May dropped below the 100-day moving average around $2,403, sell-stops were triggered, taking the market even lower - traders. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)