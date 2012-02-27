Feb 27 Raw sugar continued to climb on Monday, settling at a four-month high, as investors and funds bought the market ahead of the spot contract's expiry on Wednesday.

The softs complex ignored the general weakness in larger commodities such as U.S. crude oil futures as well as the firm dollar, which typically pressures prices, as arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa also settled firm. 2:12 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 26.5 0.31 1.2% 26.19 26.78 15,424 Sugar MAY 25.55 0.33 1.3% 25.22 25.81 65,071 Cocoa MAR 2413 43 1.8% 000 000 Cocoa MAY 2400 43 1.8% 2,343 2,445 8,929 Coffee MAR 204.45 1.2 0.6% 201.50 204.50 63 Coffee MAY 204.6 1 0.5% 201.30 205.50 9,032 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 152,105 110,718 87,220 ICE COCOA 13,874 24,889 18,999 ICE COFFEE 13,576 17,058 19,362

SUGAR

* March raw sugar futures rose 0.31 cent, or 1.2 percent, to finish at 26.50 cents per lb, the highest close since Oct. 27.

* May went up 0.33 cent to end at 25.55 cents per lb.

* Market gains on combined investor and fund buying - brokers.

* Brokers focused on expiring March contract.

* Deliveries against March expected to range from 500,000 to 1.0 million tonnes.

* Origins are likely to be Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines and Central America.

COFFEE

* Key May arabica coffee closed up 1 cent at $2.0460 per lb.

* March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.15 cent per lb, from 0.35 cent on Friday.

* Market continued to trade sideways, well within a range that it has held for more than a week after tumbling to a 15-month low at $1.9780 on Feb. 16.

* Lack of new fundamentals kept the market lacking firm direction - traders.

* ICE certified arabica inched down 283 bags to 1,567,360 bags by Feb. 14, with 38,466 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* May cocoa futures climbed $43, or 1.8 percent, to settle at $2,400 a tonne.

* March closed at a $13 premium to May, unchanged from Friday.

* May's settlement at the previous session's high viewed as constructive - traders.

* Market continued to consolidate after falling sharply on Thursday as the market looked for direction and awaited news from the auction in top grower Ivory Coast after more exporters agreed to end their boycott - traders.

* Abundant rain and hot weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions improved prospects for the April-September mid-crop, though harvesting is not likely to pick up until May or June - farmers, analysts. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)