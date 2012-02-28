Feb 28 Raw sugar closed lower Tuesday, falling from the previous session's four-month high as investors sold and dealers eyed the March contract's coming expiration on Wednesday.

U.S. cocoa changed direction and settled lower while arabica coffee finished higher after a choppy session. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 26.09 -0.41 -1.6% 26.04 26.60 9,554 Sugar MAY 25.33 -0.22 -0.9% 25.23 25.67 53,452 Cocoa MAR 2414 1 0.0% 2,458 2,476 10 Cocoa MAY 2370 -30 -1.3% 2,346 2,454 11,485 Coffee MAR 206.15 1.7 0.8% 202.35 206.25 86 Coffee MAY 206.25 1.65 0.8% 202.15 207.35 11,909 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 119,465 111,844 87,248 ICE COCOA 15,820 24,374 19,004 ICE COFFEE 15,952 24,552 19,668

SUGAR

* March raw sugar futures dropped 0.41 cent, or 1.6 percent, to end at 26.09 cents per lb.

* May fell 0.22 cent to settle at 25.33 cents per lb.

* Market weaker on investor sales - brokers.

* Trade braces for March contract expiration on Wednesday.

* Deliveries seen under 1.0 million tonnes.

* Open interest in March contract at 28,877 lots as of Monday - ICE Futures U.S. data.

COFFEE

* Key May arabica coffee settled 1.65 cents higher at $2.0625 per lb.

* March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.xx cent per lb, from 0.15 cent on Monday.

* Market continued to trade sideways, well within a range that it has held for more than a week after tumbling to a 15-month low at $1.9780 on Feb. 16.

* Dealings were choppy as the market lacked firm direction, with some pressure from the large upcoming crop in top grower Brazil - traders.

* Arabic futures once again turned higher late in the session o late-day buying - traders.

* ICE certified arabica rose 3,470 bags to 1,570,830 bags by Feb. 27, with 32,495 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* May cocoa futures dropped $30, or 1.3 percent, to close at $2,370 a tonne.

* March closed at a $44 premium to May, widening significantly from $13 on Monday.

* Market was firm for most of the session, buoyed in sympathy with the then-strong Liffe cocoa, which climbed on options-related dealings ahead of the Liffe March options expiry Wednesday - traders.

* New York cocoa futures turned lower on the heels of the cocoa market in London.

* Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main growing regions rose last week as exporters competed for scarce supplies at the end of the main crop and international markets climbed - farmers, buyers. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)