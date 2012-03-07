March 7 Arabica coffee futures sank on
Wednesday to their lowest level in 16 months due to technical
and possible producer sales, with raw sugar and cocoa futures
quietly lower.
2:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 23.92 0.52 2.1% 24.60 25.69 31,202
Sugar JUL 23.07 0.45 1.9% 23.90 24.95 6,707
Cocoa MAY 2277 -7 -0.3% 2,655 2,719 2,124
Coffee MAY 188.6 -9.9 -4.2% 227.25 239.15 3,029
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 44,825 99,869 101,930
ICE COCOA 9,443 14,670 17,358
ICE COFFEE 14,981 17,058 19,362
RAW SUGAR
* May contract fell 0.13 cent to close at 23.92 cents
per lb.
* Market stumbles to lowest level in 2 weeks at session low
of 23.82 cents.
* But trade and possible consumer buying quickly pares
losses in sweetener.
* Sugar on defensive due to prospect of more exports by
India.
* Large Brazilian center-south cane crop keeping market on
defensive - traders.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabica futures dropped 4.45 cents to close at
$1.886 per lb.
* Session low of $1.862 is lowest for the second position
contract since mid-October 2010, Thomson Reuters data.
* Fall below psychological $2/lb market sparks technical
liquidation, stop-loss sale orders - brokers.
* Some brokers suspect Brazilian producer selling adds to
market pressure.
* "Brazil has been sitting on a lot of coffee," said James
Cordier, chief trader at brokerage Optionsellers.com in Florida.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract slips $6 to end at $2,277 per
tonne.
* Volume of around 9,000 lots more than 50 percent under the
30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data.
* Market took note of news that Sucden plans to rapidly grow
its global cocoa operations.
* Slowing bean arrivals at ports in top grower/exporter
Ivory Coast providing support to bean values.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)